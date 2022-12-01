Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to reporters, but only about football

Cleveland’s new starting quarterback refused to address non-football questions on Thursday in his first comments since returning from an 11-game NFL suspension over sexual misconduct allegations.

On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.

Deshaun Watson didn’t address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his agreement with the league was announced in August, Watson declined to discuss his ban or the reasons for it. He has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old will make his long-delayed debut for the Browns in Houston, where he began his career, rose to stardom, and where his alleged off-field misconduct happened.

Watson, who was reinstated Monday, opened with a brief statement thanking trainers, teammates, and Browns fans for their support. He said he had been advised by his “legal and clinical teams” to only address “football questions.”

“I’m focusing on football,” he said. “My main focus is locked in on the game plan and trying to execute and make sure that I’m keeping the standard up for the Cleveland Browns so we can try to win.”

James questions coverage

LeBron James has questions about the disparity of media scrutiny he believes is being applied to a 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The photo of Jones, captured by an Associated Press photographer, shows him standing among a group of white students at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas on Sept. 9, 1957. The group was blocking six Black students who were attempting to desegregate the school and news reports said that moments after the image was taken, the students were shoved down a flight of stairs.

The photo accompanied a Washington Post story last month that was about Jones’s legacy as owner of the Cowboys, including how the team has never had a Black head coach.

James has spoken often about the Cowboys — he was a fan of the team for years before saying in October on Instagram Live that he has switched allegiances — but said Wednesday that he found it interesting that he wasn’t asked about the Jones photo.

“When I watched Kyrie talk, and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things they’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America,” James said after the Lakers’ game on Wednesday night. “And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, someone with power and with a platform, when we do something wrong or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage. It’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day.

“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, the photo, and I know it was years and years ago, and we all make mistakes, I get it. It seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK. We just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys.”

Irving was suspended for an eventual eight games by the Nets earlier this season after the guard — a former teammate of James’s with the Cavaliers — tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material.

James was asked by reporters about that last month, and he made clear that he thought Irving made a significant mistake.

“There’s no place in this world for it,” James said in November. “Nobody can benefit from that and I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people ... We as humans, none of us are perfect. But I hope he understands how what he did and the actions that he took were just harmful to a lot of people.”

Jones told reporters last week that he was at that school entrance as “a curious kid.” He was 14 at the time.

“That was, gosh, 65 years ago, and [I was a] curious kid,” Jones said. “I didn’t know at the time the monumental event really that was going on. And I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that.”

Warrant for Brown’s arrest

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a domestic incident, Tampa police said.

Investigators said Brown, 34, and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation Monday afternoon at a home in Tampa. Brown threw a shoe at the woman, attempted to evict her from the home, and locked her out, the report said.

There is a court-issued warrant for Brown’s arrest.

On Thursday afternoon, WFTS-TV in Tampa reported that police were outside of Brown’s house for an hour trying to get him to come out. Tampa police said late Thursday that Brown was not in custody. Police spokeswoman Merissa Lynn also said he was “not communicating with officers, so it’s unclear if he’s still inside the home or not.”

Brown has a long history of troubled behavior on and off the field, including being accused by two women of sexual assault, one of whom said Brown raped her. In the 2021 season, he served a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

He was also suspended for eight games in 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, after pleading no contest to burglary and criminal mischief charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home that year.

Game plan for injuries?

The NFL is searching for a technology-driven game plan to help predict — and prevent — player injuries on the field.

The league announced it is partnering with Amazon Web Service on the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a contest in which designers will use machine learning and computer vision to find new ways to measure and analyze the timing, duration, and frequency of player contact during NFL games.

The NFL said in a release the data collected would improve the league’s ability to better anticipate injuries and help prevent them — and potentially lead to tweaks to rules — based on the information gathered.