world cup

Christian Pulisic hopes to play in Saturday’s US-Netherlands knockout game

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press,Updated December 1, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic said he hopes he'll get cleared to play on Saturday.Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

DOHA, Qatar — United States midfielder Christian Pulisic hopes to play against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Saturday after bruising his pelvic bone while scoring in the 1-0 win over Iran.

Pulisic said he was going to consult with the medical staff in the hope of joining Thursday's training session.

“I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play," he said.

Pulisic said he took a knee to the pelvic bone and not the genitals. Pulisic was in pain when he sprawled on the field after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on Tuesday.

