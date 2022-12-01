Christian Pulisic vows to do ‘everything in my power’ to play for United States in Saturday’s World Cup round of 16 game vs. Netherlands

Pulisic hopes to play against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Saturday (10 a.m., Fox) after bruising his pelvic bone when he collided with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while scoring in the 38th minute of the Americans’ 1-0 win Tuesday.

“They were checking my blood sugar and everything and it was flying through the roof,” the US star recalled Thursday, “but it wasn’t because of anything. It was just me stressed watching the game. But once I got through that and the final whistle blew, I was obviously very happy.”

Having scored the winning goal for the United States against Iran, Christian Pulisic watched the final minutes from a hospital on a mobile phone.

Advertisement

“I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure that I can play,” he said during a news conference.

Pulisic said he took a knee to the pelvic bone and not the genitals.

“It was very painful,” he recalled. “That bone is there for a reason, to protect you. I think I hit it well. It was sore, but like I said, I’m getting better.”

Pulisic was down on the field for about three minutes before he finished the first half. He was replaced by Brenden Aaronson at the start of the second half and was taken to Hamad General Hospital, accompanied by athletic trainer Harris Patel.

If the Americans beat the Netherlands, they would reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and face Argentina or Australia.

Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka scores the go-ahead goal for Japan against Spain. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Japan tops Spain, both advance

After beating Germany in the team’s opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 by defeating Spain, 2-1. Spain also advanced despite the loss, knocking Germany out of the tournament.

Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind and make it to the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup. It’s the first time Japan has advanced past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments.

Advertisement

“For Asia and for Japan, our victories over Spain and Germany, two of the top teams in the world, is something that give us great confidence and we are very pleased,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “Of course, there are many things we still have to learn, but Asia can win in the world stage, Japan can win in the world stage.”

Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn’t gone out of bounds.

Japan finished at the top of Group E and will face Croatia on Monday. Spain will take on Group F winner Morocco.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal against Canada. Matthias Hangst/Getty

Morocco moves on

Walid Regragui stood in the middle of a team huddle as his players reached out and patted him vigorously on the head. Then they threw their coach in the air, almost as if they had already won the World Cup.

Regragui has been an international coach for only three months, but still guided Morocco to the last 16 of the World Cup for only the second time in its history with a 2-1 win over Canada. It clinched first place in Group F for Morocco.

Regragui’s squad has now collected more victories at a single World Cup than any other Morocco team.

“About 50 or 60 years of Moroccan history. We’ve done it in a few weeks,” Regragui said.

Advertisement

A scoreless draw with Croatia sent Belgium packing, four years after finishing third. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Draw eliminates Belgium

The ball reached Romelu Lukaku right in front of goal with seconds remaining. Score, and he’d send Belgium into the round of 16. Somehow, he missed.

Belgium and its aging generation of players were eliminated from the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F.

Lukaku, Belgium’s record scorer but only recently back from injury, came on as a halftime substitute and squandered several great chances.

Croatia, the 2018 runner-up led by Luka Modric, will attempt to make another deep run after also reaching the semifinals in 1998.

Minutes after the game, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he’d be leaving his role after more than six years — a decision he said he had reached before the World Cup started. Martinez coached Belgium to a third-place finish in 2018. The team was ranked No. 1 by FIFA for four years during Martinez’s tenure but never won a major tournament.

Must-see TV

The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran was seen by nearly 15.5 million people on US English- and Spanish-language broadcasts and digital streams.

The game, which kicked off off at 2 p.m. Tuesday, was viewed by 12,013,000 on Fox, including 954,004 digital streams, the most for a World Cup match for the network. That was up from 521,715 streams for the 0-0 draw against England and 511,822 for the 1-1 tie with Wales.

Tuesday’s Spanish-language telecast was seen by 2.34 million on Telemundo, and an additional 1.12 million viewed the stream on Telemundo digital and Peacock.

Advertisement

The three US group stage matches averaged 11.7 million, up 10 percent from 2014, when it was on ESPN.

French referee Stephanie Frappart (center), Mexican assistant referee Karen Diaz (right), and Brazilian assistant referee Neuza Back made history working a World Cup game together on Thursday. RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Making history

French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game as she blew her whistle to start Germany’s game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico — to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field. Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States was also working at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team . . . After the debacle of missing the round of 16 for the first time in 44 years, Mexico announced that Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not return for the next tournament. Martino was hired in January 2019 and finished his contract after a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday . . . Brazil will reevaluate Neymar’s condition and decide about his chances of playing again after Friday’s game against Cameroon. Neymar hurt his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia and was ruled out for the rest of group stage.







