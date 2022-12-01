Divsion 1 Super Bowl: The stage won’t be too big or bright for Springfield Central’s William Watson or St. John’s Prep

Now at the height of his powers, the University of Nebraska recruithas been unstoppable this fall with 2,350 passing yards, 875 rushing yards, and 39 total touchdowns, including 22 rushing scores as he routinely dodges pass rushers to extend plays, or pick up yardage with his legs.

From the time he was in kindergarten through seventh grade, Watson played up a grade in Pop Warner leagues. He was the varsity starter as a freshman, and posted a 32:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio with 2,562 passing yards en route to a Division 3 Super Bowl title.

If the game seems to move at a different speed for Springfield Central quarterback William “Pop” Watson, perhaps it’s because the senior whiz has been playing against players older and faster than him for most of his life.

Slowing down Watson presents a formidable challenge for St. John’s Prep and head coach Brian St. Pierre ahead of a Division 1 Super Bowl matchup Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m. ET) at Gillette Stadium.

“The things that kill you with [Watson], is the defense can be in the right place to cover everything and he still makes something happen, because he has an innate ability to create,” said St. Pierre, a former quarterback at Boston College and eight-year NFL veteran.

“There’s no way to account for that except to play your scheme, play it hard, and try to do the best you can.”

After leading Springfield to three wins during the Fall II season, Watson quarterbacked the Golden Eagles to a D1 state title with 2,191 passing yards, 665 rushing yards, 31 total touchdowns and just three interceptions as a junior.

The 6-foot, 175-pound dual threat is brimming with confidence as he prepares to make his third start at Gillette.

“Playing in big games all these years has got me to the point where it’s all slowed down,” he said. “I feel like I’m at the point where I could play some games with my eyes closed.”

“The experience I got at a young age has gotten me better throughout my high school career. Previously everyone was older than me, and more athletic, but now my athleticism has risen and I’ve got the same vision. I’m honored to be able to go out there on the big stage and show what we’ve got.”

Springfield Central quarterback Will "Pop" Watson tries to elude defenders from St. John's College (Md.) in September. It was a game that resulted in the Golden Eagles' only loss of the season. Michael S Gordon For The Boston Globe

St. John’s Prep (10-2) has plenty of talent in the secondary to try and match the speed of Watson and his receivers. Georgia-bound safety Joenel Aguero is back at Gillette after helping the Eagles win a state title in 2019, and Rutgers-bound wide receiver Jesse Ofurie returned from injury to help Prep’s defense lead the way in a 27-14 win over Xaverian on Thanksgiving.

Offensively, senior captain Carson Browne (150 carries, 1,016 yards, 15 TDs in 9 games) has led a dominant ground game that the Eagles can use to slow the pace on Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Deacon Robillard has been efficient while throwing for 903 yards and eight touchdowns on a 66 percent completion rate in six starts since St. Pierre called his number.

“We were searching for an identity,” St. Pierre said of his program’s start to the season.

“We were so new. We were new at quarterback, new up front, and even Joenel coming back [from two years at IMG Academy] had to learn everything over again. We didn’t have an identity early on and we have one now. We know who we are — a big physical offense and we’re balanced.”

Springfield (10-1) hasn’t missed a beat this year with 10-year offensive coordinator Bill Watson — Pop’s father — taking over as head coach after Valdamar Brower moved on to be an assistant on Don Brown’s staff at UMass, his alma mater.

The Golden Eagles opened with a 38-0 win at Central Catholic in a rematch of last December’s Super Bowl, and held a halftime lead over nationally-ranked St. John’s College (Md.) in a Week 3 matchup before absorbing their lone loss this year. Springfield steamrolled Shrewsbury (60-14), Xaverian (56-22), and Methuen (54-14) to return to Gillette.

“It means we’re going in the right direction,” Bill Watson said about Springfield’s quest to win a fourth straight state championship, having won D3 titles in 2018 and 2019.

“A lot of the plants we’ve placed as a a city are bearing fruit. Everyone has sacrificed. We’ve decided that it’s more important to come together and focus on the big goal as opposed to everybody going for themselves and trying to be big fish in little pond,” the coach said. “We’ve had a lot of success and that has given a lot of motivation to kids in this community that look up to the older guys and want to be as good or better. They have something to follow and now they know those steps can lead to success.”

A Danvers native and 1998 St. John’s Prep graduate, St. Pierre also has his program pointed in the right direction with a 70-28 record over nine seasons. He led his alma mater to consecutive Super Bowl wins in 2018 and 2019, with Aguero and seniors Santiago Quiceno and Stephon Patrick contributing in the second victory at Gillette.

“Looking at my roster, those are the only guys with Super Bowl experience, but they’re key guys,” St. Pierre said. “The coaching staff knows what we’re doing, and the kids have been in enough big games that it’s not going to be a situation [at Gillette] where we don’t get the magnitude. That’s why kids come here, they want to be in these situations.”

St. John's Prep head coach Brian St. Pierre is 70-28 in nine seasons at his alma mater, with back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2018 and 2019. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff















