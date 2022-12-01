Japan, and karma, sink Germany’s World Cup hopes 40 years after the ‘Disgrace of Gijon’

“It’s an absolute catastrophe,” declared midfielder Thomas Müller after the Germans left the tournament with a loss to Japan, a draw with Spain, and a hollow victory over the Ticos. “It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough [had Japan lost]. It’s a feeling of powerlessness.”

But ‘aus’ the Germans were on Thursday, knocked out by the same samurai crew that took them down in their opener. Once Japan came from behind to beat Spain, 2-1, it didn’t matter that the Germans were up 4-2 on Costa Rica. Unless they scored another five goals in the closing minutes they weren’t going to beat the Spaniards on goal differential.

They were dead men running, up two goals and already out of the tournament. It didn’t seem possible that the country that has won four men’s World Cups could fail to survive its group twice in a row.

It’s hard to say which hurt more, the Germans going down to the South Koreans on two stoppage-time goals in 2018 or losing despite winning this time. The way the day went, all four teams in the group had a chance to advance to the second round at some point.

Early on it seemed that Spain and Germany, the two favorites, would be the ones to go through. Spain had taken the lead over the Japanese in the 11th minute and Serge Gnabry had put the Germans up in the 10th with a clinical finish of a David Raum cross.

But the Japanese rallied in the second half just as they did against the Germans with Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka, who both play for German clubs, scoring three minutes apart.

The Costa Ricans equalized in the 58th minute with Yeltsin Tejeda, then took the lead in the 70th when Manuel Neuer, Germany’s faultless keeper, deflected the ball into his own net amid a scrum. Two German goals by Kai Havertz in the 73rd and 85th minutes and another by Niclas Füllkrug in the 89th were irrelevant.

As long as the Japanese were ahead in Al Rayyan it didn’t matter what happened in Al Khor. They would win the group. The Spaniards, who had a plus-6 goal differential thanks to their opening 7-0 goalfest over Costa Rica, would finish second. And both the Ticos and the Germans would go home.

Since both final matches in a group kick off at the same time, tactics depend on what is happening in another venue. So there was a bit of karma in the Germans having no control over their fate after what they did 40 years ago in Spain when they conspired with the Austrians to put the Algerians out.

Since Algeria had beaten Chile, 3-2, the previous day the other two knew the required arithmetic before they took the pitch. If the Germans won by a goal both they and the Austrians would go through. So the Germans went up 1-0 after 10 minutes and the neighbors spent the remaining 80 harmlessly knocking the ball about.

The result, which narrator Sean Connery called “a squalid non-aggression pact” in the official Cup film, still is known as the ‘Disgrace of Giron’ and it prompted FIFA, the sport’s ruling body, to go to simultaneous starts.

Besides being a fairer format, it creates a marvelous see-sawing drama on a double screen. Had Spain equalized, then Germany’s two-goal triumph would have been enough to advance. Never has the Mannschaft endured such an empty victory, with slumped bodies and reddened eyes all around at the final whistle.

“I don’t care about different teams, it’s all up to us,” said manager Hansi Flick. “If you look at the games and number of goals that were our fault I am convinced that we gave away our chances against Spain and Japan.”

Over the decades Germany usually has been the team that dictates, that makes opponents scramble and sweat, that has the variables figured out in advance, that does what is necessary to get to the next stage.

In 19 previous Cups, the Germans had reached the semifinals 13 times and the finals eight times. Until they crashed out in Russia four years ago it always was assumed they would make it out of their group. Nobody was assuming this time.

The Germans are a shadow of the side that destroyed the Brazilians by six goals on their home turf in 2014 and beat Argentina in the 113th minute for the Cup. They were shut out by England in the second round of last year’s European championships and won only one of six matches in this year’s UEFA Nations Cup.

“We have a lot of humility,” said Müller, who was playing in his fourth Cup. “There isn’t much reason to be really euphoric.”

The Japanese, who advanced in 2018 because they had fewer yellow cards than Senegal justifiably were spraying one another with champagne. Beating both Germany and Spain should win your group in any Cup.

This edition, played in the Middle East in late autumn, already was unlike any others and so far has produced implausible winners and losers. The Japanese and Moroccans won their groups and the Australians also made it through.

The Belgians, who were third last time, are gone, along with the Danes. Now the Germans, too, are relegated to couch potatoes for the duration.

“As you can imagine,” Flick said, “the disappointment is huge.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.