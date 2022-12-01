Jared Madden sparks South Shore Tech in Vo-Tech Small Bowl triumph over Nashoba Valley Tech

“We had to score,” Madden said. “If we didn’t score, that would have changed the whole momentum. I saw everybody and knew they were cutting, so I jumped over.”

The visiting No. 2 Vikings earned a state title for the first time since 2019 with a 16-2 victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the the Vo-Tech Small Bowl on Thursday night in Westford.

WESTFORD — Jared Madden saw his opening and knew he could make the game-changing play. With time winding down in the third quarter of a scoreless game, the South Shore Tech senior quarterback leapt over the goal line for a one-yard touchdown plunge to give his team an 8-0 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

South Shore (9-4) was facing a third-and-goal in a game where everyone knew they were running. Madden had already been stuffed at the line on second down.

“We just kept fighting,” Madden said. “We didn’t let our heads get down or anything.”

There was no score in the first half, after the top-seeded Nashoba Valley Tech Vikings (9-4) were making progress down to the South Shore 30, but ran out of time. It looked like South Shore had scored on a 33-yard reception by junior Cliff Monroe on the previous drive, but it was nullified by a penalty for an ineligible man downfield.

The game opened up in the second half for South Shore when a blocked punt set up Madden’s score. Lucas Salvucci added receptions on a pair of two-point conversions, and Todd Egan found running room on the left side for a 17-yard touchdown to ice it in the fourth quarter after Nashoba Valley pulled within 8-2 on a safety recorded by Jack Irons.

Salvucci and Egan also factored on defense, with each recording an interception.

“As soon as we got that touchdown, I knew it was over,” Egan said of Madden’s 1-yard plunge. “Our defense is so damn good. That was monumental. The blocks, the drive, everything about that was huge.”

Egan broke out in the second half with 57 rushing yards, including 32 on the game-clinching drive, and a pass to Salvucci for a two-point conversion.

“I thought we were doing good on offense, just couldn’t finish [in the first half],” Egan said. “I was telling [my teammates], `Finish, finish, finish.’”

Added Egan: “I think we have the best offensive line in Division 8. They’re so dominant. They’re violent. You put eight in the box, it doesn’t matter. We’re getting three yards at least every time.”

It has been 83 days since Nashoba Valley Tech defeated South Shore Tech in the first game of the season, 28-6. But South Shore coach Matt Doyle said it was after a 36-6 loss to Bristol-Plymouth on Sept. 30 when the team sat down and discussed what needed to change.

“We had a nice meeting as a team, asking 1Where do we want to go from here,’” Doyle said. “They responded to that challenge. They got punched in the mouth, and it was actually a great wake-up call for them.”

Nashoba Valley coach Danny Kelly finished his first year with the Vikings, having adopted the team motto “Burn the Ships.” The meaning: There’s no retreat.

“[South Shore] stuck it to us,” Kelly said. “They just went right down the middle, they did nothing special. They just did what they wanted on us, which is tough for us, but it is what it is.”

Nashoba Valley’s roster had five seniors, but will return 18 players to its senior class next season.

“Being a first-year coach here, brand new staff, it played a part into the end,” Kelly said. “Unbelievable season, 9-4, league champs. I was lucky to get Coach of the Year.”

State Vo-Tech Large Bowl

Bay Path 28, Monty Tech 20 — Casey Gallagher punched in a pair of short runs in the first half and Kaiden Brochu had a clinching 61-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, lifting the Minutemen (8-5) in the Vo-Tech Large Bowl at Shepherd Hill High in Dudley.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.