Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla named NBA’s best as calendar hits December

The Celtics on Thursday were recognized for their scorching start, as Jayson Tatum and Joe Mazzulla received player and coach of the month honors for October/November. (This monthly award is condensed because the season started in mid-October.)

Tatum is averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting a career-best 48.8 percent from the field. The star forward erupted for a season-high 49 points in the Celtics’ win over the Heat on Wednesday night. Boston has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per 100 possessions with Tatum on the court.