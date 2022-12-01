Merrimack men are hanging tough in a deep Hockey East

But it was more than that that had fans flocking to North Andover for the largest crowd (a sold-out 2,857) in 13 years at Lawler Arena. It was a matchup of ranked teams, with eighth-ranked UConn sitting atop the league standings, while No. 12 Merrimack was in fourth place, but with four games in hand.

Certainly there would be interest after both programs had strong finishes to the 2021-22 season, and with the opener in the middle of the week, more eyes were sure to be watching, as it would be just one of two Division 1 games played on that Tuesday.

It seems safe to say that when the Hockey East men’s schedule was announced, there weren’t a lot of folks marking this week’s series between Merrimack and Connecticut on their calendars.

The Huskies would play spoiler on the road, taking a 3-1 win to snap Merrimack’s seven-game winning streak.

The ascension of both programs illustrates just how tough the league is this year, with seven teams currently ranked in the top 20.

“I think this is the deepest the league’s ever been,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “I think that teams that are not great right now are still good teams. They’re going to be back.

“I think it’s going to be very interesting how the league rolls. Whoever comes out of it is going to be ready to play at the next level in March [in the NCAA tournament].”

Pacing the Warriors offensively is Lunenburg native Alex Jefferies, who leads the team in scoring with five goals and 11 assists. Mansfield native Matt Copponi is the leading goal-scorer with seven.

The tribute patch for late Merrimack assistant coach Josh Ciocco is displayed on the jersey of top goal-scorer Matt Copponi. Greg Cooper/Associated Press

Sophomore Hugo Ollas (.925 save percentage in 11 games) and junior Zachary Borgiel (.934 in six) are again splitting goaltending duties. Ollas had posted consecutive shutouts heading into Tuesday’s game but had that streak snapped at 170 minutes and 48 seconds in the loss.

“He’s calm, which makes our team calm,” said Borek. “He doesn’t run around. He settles everything down. He’s feeling his game right now, which is nice. He’s an unbelievable young man, and to see him having some success is fun for everyone in our room.

“Right now, both of our goalies have gotten us through some things. Those two guys are a huge part of what we do.”

The 10-4-0 start for the Warriors is all the more impressive considering the adversity the program has faced, as assistant coach Josh Ciocco died unexpectedly just days before the season opener at 38.

The team wears patches with “JC” on their uniforms on the left shoulder to honor Ciocco, who played four seasons at New Hampshire after he was recruited by Borek, who was an assistant with the Wildcats at the time.

“It’s been hard for our players,” said Borek. “Josh was a huge part of my life personally, and a huge part of our team’s life. I think we try to honor him daily.

“I haven’t really processed it, to be honest with you, because since that day we’ve been on the run. Those guys have the right to have a great season, though, and it’s my job to try to help them get there, but I miss him terribly, and I think our team does too.”

The series with UConn will conclude Friday night at Hartford.

Defensive strength

Speaking of UConn, the Huskies improved to 11-3-3 with Tuesday’s win. It was a nice bounce-back for the team, which dropped a 6-0 decision to Cornell at Madison Square Garden the previous Saturday.

One of the defensive pairings for UConn is senior Jake Flynn from Bridgewater with freshman Tom Messineo, a native of Westwood who played at St. Sebastian’s.

“The synergy that they have together, because they’re both excellent skaters and they defend really well, we kind of found it organically,” said coach Mike Cavanaugh. “It wasn’t something that we thought in the beginning of the year, ‘Let’s pair these two together. I think they’ll be a great pair.’

“It just kind of happened. We were moving people around in the preseason and the two of them seemed to play pretty well off each other.”

It’s been quite a journey for Flynn, who ended up in Storrs after Tony Amonte, who was then his coach at Thayer Academy, reached out to the UConn coaching staff to have them take a look at him. He was offered a scholarship and a chance to play right away as a true freshman.

“I was kind of young coming in,” said Flynn. “I didn’t know exactly what my role was going to be, and how I was going to fit. I definitely wanted to play as much as I could. I think when I got here, I exceeded my expectations as a freshman.”

He has appeared in 101 games for the Huskies, including all 17 this season, and is an assistant captain for a team that is off to the best start in program history.

“Where the program’s gone is awesome,” said Flynn. “I knew I was coming into a program that was getting better every year, and that I wanted to be a part of something like that. To do it now is pretty awesome.”

