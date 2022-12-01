Live updates: Can the Patriots rebound in a prime-time showdown with the Bills?

Keep it here all evening long as we will have all the pregame news and analysis, in-game updates, and the most important postgame quotes from both teams.

Can New England rebound from last week’s rough road loss to the Vikings ? Is quarterback Mac Jones capable of following up his impressive outing against Minnesota with another big contest under the lights? Can the Patriots’ defense find an answer for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has led Buffalo to four wins in the last five games against New England?

Welcome back to football. Tonight features the second of four consecutive prime-time contests for the Patriots (6-5), who will host the Bills (8-3) at Gillette Stadium at 8:15 p.m.

Weather will be a factor tonight — 6:22 p.m.

The weather for tonight’s game will be interesting. Temperatures will be in the mid- to low-30s with a good breeze out of the west. It’ll be the second game of the year where temperatures are expected to be in the 30s — the home game against the Jets last month registered 37 degrees at kickoff. (In that one, winds reached 17 m.p.h.; according to weather.com, it won’t get that blustery tonight. They’re calling for winds between 6 and 12 m.p.h. this evening in Foxborough.)

Overall, through the first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Patriots are 1-1 when the temps are 80 or above at kickoff, 1-0 when it’s between 70 and 79, 1-2 when it’s been in the 60s, 2-1 when it’s been in the 50s, and 1-0 when it’s been in the 30s. (One game — last week in Minnesota — has been in a dome.)

A Patriots fan’s rooting guide for NFL Week 13 – 6:00 p.m.

New England fans, consider this a clip and save chart for what you should be rooting for when you watch the NFL this weekend:

Broncos (3-8) at Ravens (7-4): I’m not sure anyone has any faith in Denver at this point, but if the Broncos and Patriots (6-5) win, New England could draw closer to a Baltimore team looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Jags last weekend.

Jets (7-4) at Vikings (9-2): Skol! One week after they knocked off the Patriots, the Vikings could give New England a lift if they found a way to hand a pesky New York team a loss.

Titans (7-4) at Eagles (10-1): See Broncos-Ravens. If New England and Philly win, the Patriots would be knotted with Tennessee at 7-5.

Dolphins (8-3) at Niners (7-4): Jimmy Garoppolo could do his old team a favor here; if he can beat Miami and New England can find a way to defeat Buffalo, the Patriots would be a game behind the Dolphins with a divisional game in Foxborough looming later in the season.

Chiefs (9-2) at Bengals (7-4): Strange days indeed, but New England would be helped most by a Kansas City win; the Patriots and Bengals could then be part of a group sitting at 7-5.

Chargers (6-5) at Raiders (4-7): Another member of New England’s alumni club — Josh McDaniels — could help his old team. If the Patriots win and LA loses to Las Vegas, New England could gain some separation from the Bolts.

Meet tonight’s referee — 5:55 p.m.

Shawn Hochuli is working tonight’s game as the lead official. He’s the son of you-know-who, and is in his fifth season as an NFL referee.

According to NFLPenalties.com, his crew averages 12 penalties a game, which is middle-of-the-pack when it comes to the rest of the league. In terms of road-home splits, his stats this season reveal an official who has called slightly more penalties on the road team (6.18 on average) as opposed to the home team (5.82).

This will be his first Patriots game of the season, and his first since Sept. 19, 2021, a 25-6 win for New England over the Jets.

Pregame reading list — 5:45 p.m.

Best way to get ready for tonight’s contest? Your personally curated pregame reading list:

