Previewing and predicting the Division 1 Super Bowl: St. John’s Prep vs. Springfield Central

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: Patriots.com; CBSBoston.com

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Springfield Central — Bill Watson (1st season, 10-1); St. John’s Prep — Brian St. Pierre (9th season, 70-28)

Scoring: Springfield — 51.9 ppg.; St. John’s Prep — 36.6

Defense: Springfield — 9.1; St. John’s Prep — 11.6

The heavies up front: Springfield — Jayden Bass (6-foot-6, 300 pounds); St. John’s Prep — Pius Ejindu (6-4, 335)

Stat check: Halfway through the season, Prep made a switch at quarterback with sophomore Deacon Robillard (61-for-92 passing, 903 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT) taking over for Aidan Driscoll (48-for-93, 623 yards, 9 TD, 4 INT). The Eagles remain committed to their ground game with senior captain Carson Browne (150 carries, 1,016 yards, 15 touchdowns) leading the way in nine games since returning from injury. Cam LaGrassa and Dylan Aliberti have combined for 825 yards and eight touchdowns. Joenel Aguero and Jesse Ofurie lead Prep’s secondary, and have been the primary receiving options as well with Aguero tallying 607 yards and 12 total touchdowns. Ofurie has added 586 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns, and Stephon Patrick has chipped in 377 receiving yards and seven scores. Senior quarterback William Watson is the engine for Springfield with 2,257 passing yards, 860 rushing yards and 39 total touchdowns. Tariq Thomas has rushed for 690 yards and 15 touchdowns, with Conellius Patrick adding 717 yards and nine total touchdowns. Kevin Jackson (28 receptions 434 yards, 3 Tds), Mattias Barbour (26 receptions, 448 yards, 4 Tds) and Jaykelis Algarin (24 receptions, 445 yards, 2 Tds) are the top targets for Watson. Springfield’s fearsome defensive front is led by Kymari Latney (60 tackles, 6.5 sacks), Bryce Gentry Warrick (4 sacks, 20 tackles for loss), and BC commit Josiah Griffin (48 tackles, 8 sacks).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The captains: Springfield – QB William Watson (Sr.), DL Josiah Griffin (Sr.), DL Bryce Gentry Warrick (Sr.), WR Kevin Jackson (Sr.), OL Jayden Bass (SR.), RB/LB Kymari Latney (Sr.) ; Prep – OL Cristhian Difo (Sr.), WR/DB Jesse Ofurie (Sr.), RB Carson Browne (Sr.), DE Mike Nabbout (Sr.)

Advertisement

Seniors on roster: Springfield – 29; Prep – 27

Advertisement

Last Super Bowl appearance: Springfield – 2021; Prep – 2019

OUTLOOK

Springfield has been one of the most dominant teams in MIAA history, its only loss coming to nationally-ranked power St. John’s College (Md.). Watson leads a virtually unstoppable offense with his dual-threat ability and the senior is making his third start at Gillette; nerves won’t be an issue. Gentry Warrick and Griffin shut down Central Catholic’s ground game in the D1 Super Bowl last year, so it might be tough for Prep to establish the run. The Eagles have plenty of playmakers on the perimeter with Aguero, Ofurie, and Patrick. Their defensive front has also been dominant lately with senior John Droggitis logging 3.5 of Prep’s seven sacks in a Thanksgiving win over Xaverian. While the stars are capable of breaking big plays, this game will likely be decided up front.

PREDICTION

The Eagles should look to find some consistency on the ground and keep Watson on the sidelines with long scoring drives. Prep should have some success containing the Golden Eagles explosive offense and limiting big plays, but Watson’s ability to extend plays is nearly impossible to stop. Springfield should pull away for a fourth consecutive state championship.

Advertisement

Springfield Central 36, St. John’s Prep 22

Nate Weitzer