Michael Gandolfini goes from ‘Many Saints’ to ‘Daredevil’

Michael Gandolfini got a lot of attention for his role in “The Many Saints of Newark,” playing a young version of Tony Soprano, the role originated by his late father, James. The movie was a disappointment, but it helped bring him a few roles, in movies and on TV.
He has just signed on for a major role in the upcoming revival series “Daredevil: Born Again.” It’s a reboot of the Netflix series “Daredevil,” which the streamer unexpectedly canceled in 2018. The new series, whose first season will reportedly be a whopping 18 episodes, will run on Disney+, which is where episodes of the first three seasons now reside.
Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be back as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil, and mob boss Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, respectively. It’s due in 2024.
