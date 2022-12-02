fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Michael Gandolfini goes from ‘Many Saints’ to ‘Daredevil’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated December 2, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Michael Gandolfini attended the 2022 Gotham Awards Wednesday in New York City.Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michael Gandolfini got a lot of attention for his role in “The Many Saints of Newark,” playing a young version of Tony Soprano, the role originated by his late father, James. The movie was a disappointment, but it helped bring him a few roles, in movies and on TV.

He has just signed on for a major role in the upcoming revival series “Daredevil: Born Again.” It’s a reboot of the Netflix series “Daredevil,” which the streamer unexpectedly canceled in 2018. The new series, whose first season will reportedly be a whopping 18 episodes, will run on Disney+, which is where episodes of the first three seasons now reside.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be back as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil, and mob boss Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, respectively. It’s due in 2024.

Michael Gandolfini, left, and Alessandro Nivola in "The Many Saints of Newark."Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

