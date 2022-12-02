Michael Gandolfini goes from ‘Many Saints’ to ‘Daredevil’

Michael Gandolfini got a lot of attention for his role in “The Many Saints of Newark,” playing a young version of Tony Soprano, the role originated by his late father, James. The movie was a disappointment, but it helped bring him a few roles, in movies and on TV.

He has just signed on for a major role in the upcoming revival series “Daredevil: Born Again.” It’s a reboot of the Netflix series “Daredevil,” which the streamer unexpectedly canceled in 2018. The new series, whose first season will reportedly be a whopping 18 episodes, will run on Disney+, which is where episodes of the first three seasons now reside.