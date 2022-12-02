Ten top-notch true-crime podcasts of 2022

But that’s not the good stuff. I can’t muster much enthusiasm for podcasts that merely rehash some sordid affair from history, dwelling on sensational or gruesome details. That’s a Wikipedia entry, not storytelling. I respond to podcasts that have original reporting and nuance. Done well, true-crime podcasts can spin absorbing narratives that highlight police and prosecutorial malfeasance or incompetence and, occasionally, unearth information that leads to a conviction or the liberation of someone wrongly incarcerated.

Anyone who believes that doesn’t listen to a lot of true-crime podcasts, or at least not a lot of good ones. Are there some whose only aim is to appall and disturb? Sure, and there’s an audience for that sort of thing.

There’s a perception among some people that if you listen to a lot of true-crime podcasts, you might be a little off. Like, something’s not quite right if you’re always bingeing stories of murder and mayhem.

Notable examples include “The Teacher’s Pet,” the celebrated 2018 podcast that pinned the blame for Lynette Dawson’s 1982 disappearance squarely on her husband and led to his conviction for murder 40 years later; and the first season of “Serial,” which re-examined the case against Adnan Syed, raising enough questions about the 1999 killing of Syed’s girlfriend to warrant not only his release from prison after more than two decades but to charges against him being dropped. (I’m hardly convinced Syed didn’t kill Hae Min Lee, but the podcast did a better job casting doubt than his defense attorney.)

Honestly, podcasts aren’t likely to change the way law enforcement does — or doesn’t do — its job, but Tanya Horeck, a professor of film and feminist media studies at England’s Anglia Ruskin University and the author of “Justice on Demand: True Crime in the Digital Streaming Era,” says it’s satisfying when they “step in where the law failed.”

“That’s what can be so gripping about them, using this format in order to open up investigations,” said Horeck. “Some of these podcasts, these true-crime documentaries are showing the ineptitude of law enforcement and the systemic racism and systemic misogyny, and I think that that’s where these shows have an important function.”

Here then are 10 true-crime podcasts released this year that do it right. Some are narratives focused on a single event, and others are more anthropological in their inquiry, zooming in and out to contextualize people, places, and ideas. They’re not all easy listens — humans are capable of awful things — but they’re definitely compelling.





Someone Knows Something

"Someone Knows Something: The Abortion Wars" podcast CBC

This is among my favorite series, mostly because host David Ridgen is such a pro. A terrific reporter — curious, smart, fearless — Ridgen is also measured. No phony drama. (He’s Canadian, not coincidentally.) Season 7, “The Abortion Wars,” released just before last spring’s Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, investigates the 1998 murder of Dr. Barnett Slepian, the Buffalo abortion provider who was assassinated in his home. Working with journalist Amanda Robb, Slepian’s niece, Ridgen exposes the cohorts who encouraged and supported Slepian’s killer, a fanatic named James Kopp. He also examines Kopp’s connection to at least four other shootings involving abortion providers in the year before the Slepian murder. Ridgen will knock on anyone’s door to get an interview, so, of course, we hear from Kopp, who spends his days in federal prison now. (CBC)

What Happened to Sandy Beal?

"What Happened to Sandy Beal" podcast iHeartRadio

arlier this year, the Globe wrote about the death of a young pregnant woman in Stoughton who had close ties to the town’s police department. Before she died, Sandra Birchmore told friends the baby’s father was married Stoughton cop Matthew Farwell, whom she’d met when she was 15 and a member of the police youth explorers program. It’s a shocking story that’s eerily similar to “What Happened to Sandy Beal,” a podcast about the 1977 death of a Maryland teenager who, like Birchmore, had dreams of becoming a police officer. Also like Birchmore, Beal had formed close relationships with local cops before her death. (She was found fatally shot in her car.) Beal’s death, like Birchmore’s, was quickly ruled a suicide, but journalist Melissa Jeltsen, host of “What Happened to Sandy Beal,” isn’t so sure, and you won’t be either after listening to this six-episode podcast. (iHeartRadio)

Fairy Meadow

"Fairy Meadow" podcast BBC

After World War II, Australia offered British citizens extra-cheap airfare — 10 pounds — to encourage migration, and the Grimmer family was among those who made the move. But not long after arriving from the UK, Cheryl Grimmer vanished. What happened to the little girl in the blue bathing suit who disappeared from a beach in Australia five decades ago? BBC’s John Kay spent years investigating and, over the course of eight episodes, “Fairy Meadow” manages to turn the heat up on this very cold case. But the emotional center of the story is Cheryl’s brother, Ricki, who was himself just a young ‘un when he left his 3-year-old sister unattended for less than a minute. Just like that, she was gone, and Ricki’s been wracked with guilt and grief ever since. He — and, now, we — have a pretty good idea who abducted Cheryl that summer afternoon in 1970, but the suspect, who was a teenager at the time, has never been tried in court and, it seems, never will be. (BBC)

Vigilante

"Vigilante" podcast Kast Media

I’m not wild about the title because it plays into the stereotype of true-crime podcasts as all violence/vengeance. There’s a bit of both in “Vigilante,” an investigative podcast about “people who take justice into their own hands,” but there’s also a relatable story of a father’s determination — OK, obsession — to figure out who killed his kid. (Tim Miller’s teenage daughter, Laura, disappeared in 1984 and her body was discovered two years later in the “Texas Killing Fields,” a 25-acre lot where the remains of 30 people have been unearthed since the 1970s.) Miller runs a search-and-rescue firm in Texas that’s found more than 300 missing people — alas, not all were alive — but it’s his decades-long quest to find his daughter’s killer that interests Allie Conti, the appropriately skeptical journalist who hosts “Vigilante.” Miller believes he’s found his man, but he’s been wrong before and the consequences were disastrous for the accused. Many podcasts, including a few on this list, are a tad too long. But “Vigilante” gets the job done in just five episodes, making it eminently bingeable. (Kast Media)

Bonaparte

"Bonaparte" podcast Imperative Entertainment/Vespucci Group

“You keep stirring the pot, the lumps will come out,” vowed a veteran cop investigating the death of Laura Van Wyhe, who was alive but incoherent when she was found by the side of a rural highway in Missouri in 1996. (Van Wyhe, who was 21, died at a hospital three hours later.) But persistence has not, in fact, paid off and the murder remains unsolved all these years later. Enter Anne Champion, a childhood pal of Van Wyhe who’s now a successful litigator in New York, and Champion’s friend, earnest lawyer-turned-journalist Jason Stavers. Together, in “Bonaparte,” these amateur sleuths conduct their own inquiry, interviewing family and friends to trace the zigzagging trajectory of Van Wyhe’s short life — from rebellious teen to nomadic young mom — and scrutinizing her final night, a portion of which was spent at a house party in Bonaparte, Iowa, also attended by her son’s father. The appeal of this podcast is its smart, straightforward approach to telling Van Whye’s story and the hosts’ candor about what they know — and don’t know — about what happened that night. It seems like a solvable case. Maybe if police had worked more diligently in the days after Van Whye’s death, the many questions raised in “Bonaparte” would already be answered. (Imperative Entertainment/Vespucci Group)

Burn Wild

"Burn Wild" podcast BBC

In someone else’s hands, “Burn Wild,” a podcast about a couple of fugitive environmentalists, might be tabloid-y. But journalist Leah Sottile knows what she’s doing. In previous pods, Sottile explored the right-wing radicalism at play in the Bundy Ranch standoff (“Bundyville”) and the Oklahoma City bombing (“Two Minutes Past Nine”). This time, Sottile examines the motivations of left-wing provocateurs, specifically the extremist 1990s environmental group Earth Liberation Front (ELF). After a helpful primer on the group’s methods — basically, “elves” burn things down (ski resorts, logging headquarters) but don’t kill people — Sottile focuses on Joseph Dibee and Josephine Sunshine Overaker, two so-called eco-terrorists who went underground, ultimately landing on the FBI’s most-wanted listed as the No. 1 domestic terrorism threat in America. It’s that last part that causes Sottile to pause. At a time when white supremacists and violent militias are on the march in America, do “elves” really pose the gravest threat? Also, in the midst of a global climate crisis, “Burn Wild” asks listeners: “How far is too far to go to save the planet?” It’s a fair question. (BBC)

Death of an Artist

"Death of an Artist" podcast Pushkin

The best podcasts are ones whose hosts are heavily invested and whose story is surprising. “Death of an Artist,” about the rise and literal fall of Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta, has both: Its host is Helen Molesworth, the maverick museum curator who worked at the ICA in Boston before becoming chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art in LA. (She left MOCA after four years for reasons that aren’t totally clear.) An art world insider who’s comfortable challenging the status quo, Molesworth is the perfect person to delve into the circumstances surrounding Mendieta’s 1985 death. And the surprise? While I was vaguely aware of Mendieta as a once-upon-a-time star of the feminist avant-garde art movement, I didn’t know her husband was Carl Andre, the renowned minimalist sculptor, or that Andre was charged with her murder. A native of Quincy (something else I didn’t know), Andre claimed Mendieta flung herself out a window in their 34th-floor apartment during an argument, and a judge believed him. Andre’s still alive — he’s 87 and lives in the same Greenwich Village apartment — which may explain why so many people wouldn’t talk to Molesworth. (That says something about the art world, doesn’t it?) Nonetheless, it’s all here, including mentions of such luminaries as Lawrence Weiner, Frank Stella, Sol Lewitt, and Andy Warhol. (Pushkin)

Crooked City: Youngstown, OH

"Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" podcast truth.media

Some podcasts dig deeper than others, and this is one of them. Hosted by Marc Smerling, co-creator of the podcast “Crimetown” (Season 1, about Rhode Island, is worth your time), “Crooked City” burrows into Youngstown’s colorful criminal history, introducing us to some of the Rust Belt’s more notorious mobsters, bank robbers, car bombers, and assorted other rogues. (I’d never heard the weird story of how two brothers from Youngstown knocked over the United California Bank in 1972, making off with millions that may have belonged to Richard Nixon.) But the central character here, the podcast’s irresistible throughline, is Jim Traficant, the corrupt former Youngstown mayor and Democratic congressman whose anti-immigrant, “America First” rhetoric in the 1980s made him a hero to blue-collar voters angry about the decline of the city’s steel industry. (Sound familiar?) Smerling’s narration is reminiscent of Ray Liotta’s voice-over in “Goodfellas,” and the show’s sound design is excellent, especially the menacing theme song. “Crooked City: Youngstown, OH” is a highly entertaining history lesson. (truth.media)

Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s

"Stolen: Surviving St. Michael's" podcast handout

Where to begin? “Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s” is the most infuriating, and heartbreaking, podcast I’ve listened to lately. Indigenous journalist Connie Walker — she’s Cree from Saskatchewan, Canada — investigates her late father’s experience at St. Michael’s Indian Residential School, one of dozens of boarding schools that were funded by the Canadian government and operated by the Catholic church to isolate and indoctrinate Indigenous children. These “machines of assimilation,” to use Walker’s words, stripped generations of Indigenous children of their names (they were assigned numbers instead), language, and customs; subjected them to brutal physical and sexual abuse; and, in some cases, killed them. (Last year, more than 1,000 unmarked graves were discovered near three separate residential schools.) In her previous podcast, “Stolen: The Search for Jermain,” Walker investigated the disappearance of a 23-year-old Indigenous woman from the Flathead Reservation in Montana. This time she’s searching for justice. (Gimlet)

Can I Tell You a Secret?

Catfishing — an online con whereby someone uses a fake identity to troll or entice unsuspecting victims — has already been the subject of a few decent podcasts, including “Hollywood Con Queen” and, more recently, “Sweet Bobby,” which tells an especially shocking story of a scam that lasted a decade and wreaked all sorts of havoc. Now comes “Can I Tell You a Secret?”, about a serial cyberstalker in England who managed to harass and threaten a succession of mostly young women for years. Eventually, his real identity — Matthew Hardy — is discovered by his victims, but police, who seem to view catfishing as an annoying but ultimately harmless prank, are slow to do anything. Hosted by Guardian journalist Sirin Kale, “Can I Tell You a Secret?” explores this maddening modern phenomenon and how Hardy was able to torment so many people for so long. (The Guardian)





Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.