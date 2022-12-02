Does buying a home feel out of reach? Tell us in this survey.

Buying a home has long been hard. These days, it’s even harder. Single-family homes, particularly in Greater Boston, are more expensive than they have ever been, and they are in a constant state of high demand.

Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies estimated earlier this year that families need to earn around $181,000 a year to afford the median-priced home in our region. That was before mortgage rates soared to their highest level in over a decade.

Once the linchpin of the American dream, today, more and more people across the income spectrum in Greater Boston find purchasing a home to be painfully out of reach. Families steadily in the middle class are stuck frittering away precious dollars on rent. Lower income residents can hardly even dream of buying.