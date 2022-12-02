GM to end OnStar service in older cars because of wireless tech

If you own a General Motors vehicle made in 2014 or earlier, its built-in OnStar communications system is about to die.

GM is notifying car and truck owners that older versions of OnStar depend on an early wireless phone technology called 2G, which will be completely phased out by US wireless carriers by year’s end. AT&T has already scrapped 2G service so it can use the radio frequencies for advanced 5G services. The nation’s other two major carriers, T-Mobile and Verizon, are about to do the same.

A similar transition has already affected many 3G devices. Verizon is the only “Big 3″ wireless carrier that still offers 3G, but it says it will switch off both 2G and 3G service on Dec. 31.