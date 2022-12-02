US employers added 263,000 jobs in November, more than expected

Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, the Labor Department said on Friday , defying forecasts for a hiring slowdown. The increase was about in line with average growth over the previous three months of 282,000.

The US job market is like the Energizer Bunny: It just keeps going and going and going, as employers continue to expand despite concerns about inflation and a looming recession.

Most economists say that reining in inflation will require hiring to slow to under 100,000 jobs a month. Friday’s report will make it harder for the Federal Reserve to ease back on its aggressive campaign of boosting interest rates.

“The jobs report is encouraging for workers getting jobs & the economy not slipping into recession,” Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and former president of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, said on Twitter. “But [it’s] discouraging for the Fed’s hopes that slowing wages will make its job easier,” he said, pointing to an increase in average hourly wages.

Here are some other key takeaways:

The unemployment rate was unchanged last month at 3.7 percent, as fewer workers stopped looking for jobs.

Average hourly wages for all private sector workers rose 0.6 percent from the previous month, the biggest one-month increase since January. Wages climbed 5.1 percent over the past year.

A narrow slice of jobs sectors led the gain, including leisure and hospitality, health care, and government. Employers in retail, transportation and warehousing, and temporary help services cut workers.

Stock futures plunged following the report, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose.

















