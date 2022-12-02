After I retired, he left me for another woman

Q. I’ve been married for almost 20 years. About a year ago, just as I retired, I found out there was another woman. She’s married too, and she has finally left her husband. The day she did, my husband walked out of here, basically with the clothes on his back.

Needless to say, my heart is broken. I don’t know where to turn. Since he left, he has been home a couple times to stay, but I think it was only because she threw him out, and it only lasted a couple days. Sadly, I accepted him with open arms — because I still do love this man. But it appears now he’s not coming home.

The sad part is they live about a mile down the road, so I see them go by my street all the time. I’m hurt, embarrassed, and mad! I think the hurt is the worst feeling of all.

I know I need to move on. But it seems to be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life. And like I said, I truly love this man. I want to stay with him for the rest of my life. Suggestions?

RETIRED

A. You didn’t mention the finances here, but that’s my first question: What do you have the money to do?

You’re retired (congrats!), and have so much more time to figure out what makes you happy. Yes, you’re stuck grieving this marriage, but it is possible to multitask. Be hurt — while traveling. Where did you want to go after you stopped working? Can you sign up for a tour? (Day trips count.)

Be angry for a bit — then think about a move to another town. Have you met with a financial adviser about what it would be like to move and downsize — in a fun place? A town where you don’t have to pass anyone you don’t like on the way home?

Absolutely be sad — but also volunteer for a cause you care about. Meet others who feel passionate about the same things. It can feel great to put your attention toward something bigger.

You have plans to make and love to give. Your husband doesn’t have to be involved in these new experiences. That old saying “living well is the best revenge” doesn’t fit here, but take the revenge part out of it and you’re just ... living well, which is wonderful.

This might go without saying, but do not let him back in. Accept that this marriage is over ... and if it’s not on its way to being legally over, get that process going. Do not conflate the feeling of sadness with a desire to get him back. What you’re asking for is a time machine, to go back to the happy moments in your marriage, when there was no deceit, or before you knew he was with someone else. Time travel isn’t an option, so keep your memories — and then make new ones without him.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Pre-retirement age here and it doesn’t matter the age — hurt is hurt. You have my sympathies. He’s a coward for what he did to you, waiting until you retired no less. Get a few folks in your corner, i.e., lawyer, counselor and join Meetup.com.

THEKIDSRALLRIGHT





I understand the still loving him part, mostly because it happened so suddenly. It’s hard to make your emotions turn on a dime. That said, please get into therapy and please see a lawyer. Actually, see the lawyer first. Good luck.

STRIPEYCAT





Oh, he’ll come knocking on your door another time or two, when she kicks him out again. He just won’t stay. So change the locks, install a doorcam, and don’t let him back into your life.

HARRISBSTONE





Remove him as a beneficiary on your 401(k) and life insurance policies!

WINDHOLD





I think Meredith is getting ahead of herself with her advice today. First things first: Have you accepted that your marriage is over and started divorce proceedings? Do that first. Draw a firm boundary with your ex and do not take him back if he comes around again for your own sanity. Once legally divorced you can evaluate your financial situation and decide on next steps for your life. It’s OK to work though your grief as you take these next steps for yourself, but I think most people would agree not to make giant decisions like moving until the emotional dust settles a bit.

PENSEUSE





OK, I’ll try to be helpful here. My marriage imploded due to infidelity. The infidelity was brief, but my wife and I decided to divorce. The lawyer bills on both sides were reaching absurd amounts (with no kids involved), and we decided, together, to fire both attorneys and write up our own agreement, which the family court judge approved and actually congratulated us on. It brought my ex and me closer together to have a united front, and we’ve been friends ever since, even occasionally taking vacations together. Sometimes, divorce isn’t so terrible.

MR-EDD





When my husband and I separated, after 17 years, I was devasted and believed that I still loved him. But when I took a hard look at the relationship, what I loved was the companionship, having a shared history, and the idea of sharing the future. Once I was able to separate all that from my ex, I realized that I disliked my husband. He had treated me poorly and I no longer respected him. Imagine that this situation was happening to a close friend and you were giving her advice. What advice would you give your friend? Often we are able to see our friends’ problems with more detachment and kindness than our own.

RACHELONDATING

