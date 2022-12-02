Live from the ‘green carpet’ at William and Kate’s Earthshot ceremony

After a days of royal engagments, Friday marks the marquee event of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to Boston: The star-studded Earthshot Awards.
The event kicked off Friday afternoon with a “green carpet,” where A-list guests will show off their sustainable style ahead of the ceremony, which will honor environmental innovators from around the globe.
The star factor is notable: Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding are all slated to perform. Presenters at the award ceremony include the princess as well as Oscar winner Rami Malek, “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara, and actress Shailene Woodley. Soccer star David Beckham is also slated to attend, as are many other surprise guests.
Advertisement
There’s a dress code at this year’s event: Guests are encouraged to dress sustainably.
The first round of guests included Utah Senator Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, who wore a delicate silver gown with a tie belt and sparkling chandelier earrings. The former Massachusetts governor was decked in black tie with just a hint of stylish stubble.
Close on their heels was special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, who, as a longtime resident of Beacon Hill, may have had the smallest carbon footprint of any of the Earthshot’s high-profile guests.
“Divergent” star Woodley arrived in a lacy, all-black ensemble as onlookers snapped photos with their iPhones. The actress is a longtime environmental activist, who peacefully protested the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016 and was arrested.
A stream of guests started to arrive at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway around 3 p.m., many wearing gowns and suits with splashes of green. Fans stood behind guardrails on Lansdowne Street.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.