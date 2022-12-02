Live from the ‘green carpet’ at William and Kate’s Earthshot ceremony

After a days of royal engagments, Friday marks the marquee event of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to Boston: The star-studded Earthshot Awards.

The event kicked off Friday afternoon with a “green carpet,” where A-list guests will show off their sustainable style ahead of the ceremony, which will honor environmental innovators from around the globe.

The star factor is notable: Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding are all slated to perform. Presenters at the award ceremony include the princess as well as Oscar winner Rami Malek, “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara, and actress Shailene Woodley. Soccer star David Beckham is also slated to attend, as are many other surprise guests.