President Biden meets with Prince William at JFK Library and Museum

“Good to see you too,” William said, before they shook hands and chatted briefly.

“Where’s your top coat?” Biden quipped to William around 3 p.m., as the prince made his way down a staircase to greet the president outside of the library. “Good to see you again.”

President Biden met with Prince William on Friday afternoon at the the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester as the Prince and Princess of Wales marked their third and final day in Boston ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

They then met for a half hour inside the library, a spokesperson for the royals said, and enjoyed “a warm, friendly and substantive discussion.”

Biden was interested in learning about the Earthshot Prize and some of the finalists’ stories, the spokesperson said, including the Great Bubble Barrier, a finalist in the Revive Our Oceans category.

William also shared his global, long term ambition for the prize and thanked Biden for traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, officials said.

“They both shared warm memories of Her Majesty,” the spokesperson added.

William and Kate’s three-day visit has been marked by chilly weather and throngs of ecstatic crowds eager to greet them at every turn — from their welcome event at City Hall Plaza Wednesday, to an exuberant Celtics game at TD Garden, and the various stops where they learned about climate innovation and grassroots community outreach programs.

During the final stretch Friday, the couple briefly parted ways. Kate visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, while the prince toured the JFK Library with Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy and her children, before meeting with Biden.

As part of her ongoing work to “elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes,” Kate visited the Harvard center around 11:15 a.m., where she was slated to have a discussion with researchers about the “advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a promising future for every child,” according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The royal couple will reunite Friday evening to host the second annual Earthshot Prize event, an international environmental awards ceremony and the main reason for their visit. During the star-studded occasion, they’ll award five winners $1.2 million each for their leadership in combating the climate crisis.

Rami Malek, Billie Eilish, and David Beckham are scheduled to appear at the bash, along with other actors, singers, and local officials. Biden will not attend the ceremony, which takes place at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.