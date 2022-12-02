Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Dec. 5-18

Head to the New England Aquarium for In Living Color: Giant Clams, Up Close with scientist Joshua Boger. At 6:30 p.m., Boger will lead audiences on a deep dive into the lives of giant clams, which can live for more than 100 years, while showing his underwater photos from two-plus decades of diving. In person and Zoom options. Free, but registration required at neaq.org/learn/lectures .

December 9-10

Fenway Fun

Check out The Fenway Holiday Markets for your seasonal shopping needs. Hosted by the Boston Women’s Market, the festive events will feature more than 40 women-led small businesses in Boston, as well as food, seasonal drinks, and live music to enjoy while browsing. Head to The Station from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on December 9 and Time Out Market Boston from noon until 5 p.m. December 10. Free. bostonwomensmarket.com

December 10

Costumed Crawl

Don your gay apparel for SantaCon Boston, the annual pub crawl where attendees dress as Santa and in other holiday costumes. The Boston route will start at The Dubliner in Government Center at noon, then crawl around the Theater District and Boylston Street all afternoon and evening before ending in Fenway. A similar Cambridge route will make its way through Davis Square, Central Square, and Fenway. Free. eventbrite.com/e/santacon-boston-2022-tickets-465750170297

December 11

Christmas Choir

Get in the Yuletide spirit with Christmas with the Copley Singers at the Cathedral. From 3 to 5 p.m., the Copley Singers will perform a mix of holiday tunes at the South End’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross. The group has also released its own Christmas recording, “I Wonder as I Wander.” Tickets $10-$20. holycrossboston.com/concert-series

December 12

Modern Mothers

Head over to WBUR CitySpace to hear New York Times reporter Jessica Grose discuss her new book, Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood. The conversation with economics professor and fellow mom Emily Oster will explore modern parenting and the high expectations placed on mothers. Tickets start at $15, $5 for students/virtual attendees. wbur.org/events

