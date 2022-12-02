I went to Debbie for haircuts for over 20 years. There’s so much I didn’t know about her.

I booked a visit with Tina, her shell-shocked friend and manager, less for a haircut than to try to piece together those snapshots in time into a fuller portrait from someone who had known her even longer (and far better).

It didn’t seem possible. Debbie had one of those larger-than-life personalities that I had always thought made her indestructible. If I thought of her as mortal at all, I would have assumed she would make it well past 100.

For more than two decades, I reported to Debbie’s chair at the far end of Haircuts, Ltd., where I got to know her in bimonthly, 15-minute increments . . . or so I thought. The last time I called to schedule an appointment, I was told she had passed away — a month shy, it turned out, of her 51st birthday.

According to Tina, Debbie always wanted to be in the picture, preferably in costume and making a face. Cutup, goofball, life of the party, she had an earthy, fun-loving quality that reminded me of Cyndi Lauper. Even as an outsider, I could see that her joie de vivre was the glue among the stylists in the shop. From our conversations, I know where she got it. When Debbie spoke of her mother, as she did often, it was inevitably an anecdote ending with her mother making her laugh. Maybe it was that bond of humor, their shared love of motorcycles, or the fact that she was her mother’s only child, but she always seemed to be describing her best friend.

I once thought of Debbie as an open book. She shared with me that long after her father had alienated the rest of his family, she continued visiting him right up until his death. Though he had let her down as much as he had done with other relatives, she said, simply, “I’m his family.”

I often asked her about her visits to New Brunswick to see her mother and grandmother. To me, the idea of a solo 7.5-hour drive to Canada, often in winter, seemed daunting. But she looked forward to the drive: the chance to put on music — classical, not the country she often mentioned loving — and the solitude.

Her only regret was that someone had talked her into giving up the automotive love of her life, a vintage Mustang. What I forgot to ask was which vintage. I have a feeling that the yellow ‘73 convertible in The Mary Tyler Moore Show that Rhoda helped Mary buy (“The car you love in the color you hate”) — my fantasy car — would have been too girlie for Debbie. She probably would have opted for one of the later-model muscle versions.

As it turned out, there was a lot Debbie omitted. On one visit, she mentioned her upcoming wedding. By then, she was 44 and I had never heard her even mention dating anyone, so I was surprised. I had no idea she had already spent the past 20 years with her “new” husband. Nor did I know that in addition to juggling jobs at two salons, Debbie volunteered her services at local group homes and at the former Walter E. Fernald State School in Waltham, where she provided pro bono cuts for people with developmental disabilities.

On my last visit, as Debbie reminisced about her beloved Mustang, all that seemed different was her haircut. I remember thinking how great she looked. I wish I had mentioned it.

It was only as I addressed a condolence card to her mom that I realized I didn’t even know Debbie’s last name. To lose her with no warning, literally overnight, was one of those jarring reminders of uncertainty, fragility, vulnerability.

Since Debbie’s passing, a collage with dozens of photos of her — many in costume — hangs above her empty station. I hope it stays that way. No one else could possibly fill it.

Andy Levinsky is a frequent contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

