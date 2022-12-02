Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Thanks for poignantly capturing what Kowloon means to so many people ( “A Vision on a Hill,” October 23). Clearly it resonates for the writer at a deeper level than for most, but as someone with Boston roots who has lived in New York City for nearly 40 years, Kowloon is a symbol of Boston. I was last there in 2013 to celebrate my youngest brother’s 50th birthday. My dad, now 94, was with us. Thanks to Deanna Pan’s article, I will make it my business to take them both there again before dad turns 95 next spring.

Love this place. Family is the epitome of the American dream.

Prime Time, posted on bostonglobe.com

Growing up in Ipswich and going to the old Boston Garden with my dad and cousins in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s — we drove on Route 1 so many times — the Kowloon sign was always a marker of another special night with my dad (who passed away when I was 12). Thanks to Pan for so elegantly telling both the Wong family’s story and that of her family’s legacy. As the grandson of Greek immigrants — and having grown up in a largely non-English speaking home, with deeply rooted traditions from our country of origin — much of what she detailed resonated deeply.

Jonathan G. Geanakos, Boston

A local treasure; the downright ugliness of the apartments that have gone up on Route 1 will make me very sad to see this fanciful building disappear. But the family, after all these many decades, has the right to do what it needs to do. I hope all the many treasures — tiki things and china and glasses — can be sold off to appreciative collectors. I wish Route 1 history types could somehow preserve the front façade and incorporate it into the new building — kind of a public art thing.

MyLucy, posted on bostonglobe.com

Thank you for this story on New England’s first family of Chinese restaurants. Kowloon’s longevity and success can be attributed to the hard work and vision of Madeline and Bill Wong, the founders, and their children, who took the Kowloon to the next level, always reimagining it and keeping up with industry changes that incorporated entertainment and different styles of food. The pictures of the celebrities who have visited the restaurant is worth the trip. The best is that the Wong family has stayed together as a family throughout the journey as restaurateurs and businesspeople. They are also so generous when it comes to supporting the communities they serve.

JC555, posted on bostonglobe.com

American Revolutionary

Thanks for this preview [of author Stacy Schiff’s book] (“Enemy of the Crown,” October 23). In his day, Samuel Adams was revered but history has not been kind to him. I hope that Schiff’s account will return him to his previous glory.

user_1700434, posted on bostonglobe.com

The excerpt was a compelling tale of a beloved Bostonian. However, I was mystified by the lack of attribution of the stunning portrait paintings that accompanied the story. A quick Google search confirmed they were all done by John Singleton Copley, a fellow Bostonian who was the most renowned portrait painter of the Colonial era. Why not include his name in the captions?

Helen Ciesla, Milford

I look forward to the hip-hop musical based on the life of Samuel Adams.

Donna Kerry, Malden

I really enjoyed this article about Adams and the Lexington/Concord connection. The ending especially was a nice surprise.

Robert Bacon, Marshfield

I am beyond dismayed that the author notes the presence of John Hancock’s “fiancée” five times at the home of Hancock’s cousin Jonas Clarke in Lexington without ever naming her. She was Dorothy Quincy, who, after their marriage, served as his secretary in Philadelphia at the Continental Congress and also was the first to be first lady of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She was cousins with Abigail Adams, who was married to Sam Adams’s cousin John Adams. Theirs was a very interconnected family. Schiff refers three times to Hancock’s “elderly aunt,” who presumably was Dorothy Quincy’s chaperone, without naming her either. For shame that in 2022, Anonymous is still a woman.

Claire Fitzmaurice, Quincy

Recognizing Accomplishments

The Women & Power issue (October 30) is a celebration of the achievements of Massachusetts women. Women are entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, educators, elected officials, only so long as they maintain access to rights others fought for on their behalf. It won’t matter that they live in Massachusetts, a defender against ideologies that would strip women of their protections, if national policies further infringe on bodily autonomy, or restrict access to credit, equality in the workplace and education, equal pay, or suffrage. After 50 years of precedent, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Lawmakers and justices plan votes on further limitations. What’s clear from legislation and court decisions is that men’s rights are inalienable, women’s are grant-able and deniable. Celebrate Massachusetts women but remember, the road to achievements was paved by hard-fought protections gained in the past, none of which is guaranteed in the future.

Cindy Layton, Sharon

Taking the Reins

RE: “Why Women Leaders Are Effective in a Crisis,” October 30: Women are most definitely more collaborative, less likely to let their own egos get in the ways of decision-making. They are clearly better listeners than men, and often far more generous in spreading the credit around to their staff members. We can see some of these leadership qualities in Michelle Wu. I say let the women take over. Maybe we’ll have a chance at surviving.

Bo Knows, posted on bostonglobe.com

This Perspective by Lynn Perry Wooten only briefly talked about the skills. Mostly an article promoting her book. Disappointing.

Mary Hartman, Concord

Advancing Women’s Health

I was heartened to see that “We Need a Moonshot for Menstruation Science” (October 30) mentioned the need to end “period privilege,” especially as it is blind to the suffering of an enormous number of women with undiagnosed fibroids who are disproportionately Black. The idea of a “menstruation science moonshot” is sorely needed to improve the lives of so many of the patients I treat at Boston Medical Center. Women with uterine fibroids have debilitating menses characterized by heavy periods that can cause life-threatening anemia requiring emergency department visits, blood transfusions, and, in some cases, cardiac strain or heart failure. Studies show that Black women experience fibroids that are larger, more numerous, and at a younger age than those of their white counterparts. Black women often experience dismissal of their symptoms, and receive incomplete information regarding management options. At BMC, we look forward to partnering on future “biological engineering” agendas from MIT and others to address uterine fibroids upstream.

Dr. Nyia L. Noel, Boston

From my first period at 11 to my last at 42, I was in agony several days a month. I’m sure I had endometriosis but it wasn’t a topic back then in the ‘60s or even ‘70s. My daughter also suffered with this but was diagnosed and underwent several surgeries with some effect. MENstruation? How ironic.

Sheila Foy, Hanover

Parenting Priorities

There are all kinds of reasons that a family may not be able to host another child — or that a child might successfully avoid bringing a friend home, preferring to go elsewhere (Miss Conduct: “Fair Play,” October 30). Finances are only one possibility. Parents work long hours and aren’t home; an explosive parent; hoarding or at least terrible housekeeping; lack of child-friendly space; terrible cooking; difficult pets ... whatever the reason, it’s a real kindness to offer hospitality to a child who isn’t in a position to return it, and for whom spending time in your house may be a real relief.

Capritia, posted on bostonglobe.com

First, you do not need to engage in activities that cost money — kids just want to play together. As far as what to do, you could, in a subtle and polite way, ask [the other child’s family] if they could reciprocate some time. But if not, what is important is your child’s well-being and social growth. Since your child has trouble making friends, I’d continue to have the friend over, on occasion. He will not be 11 for long.

JAG49, posted on bostonglobe.com

When my children were growing up, ours was the house that was open to friends and most often where they gathered. Some kids weren’t picked up before dinnertime, others showed up pretty early on a weekend morning. We got to know these kids. What was important to us was that they were all good kids, being kind and taking care of each other, having fun. This parent should be thankful they are in a position to have friends over for their child, taking them places to enjoy each other’s friendship. Forget about keeping score.

ccpec, posted on bostonglobe.com

My family did not have a lot of money, but we were the house where kids tended to gather. My parents were loving and warm people who loved kids. Without it being expressed, I think I instinctually knew that some kids hung out because things were not great at home. More than one of my brothers’ friends have expressed as adults how much my dad meant to them. Just the fact that he taught some of them how to catch and throw a baseball, asked about their day, or made them laugh. My mom was the same with our friends. If your child is lucky enough to live in a stable, loving home, why not share that love?

Lizzydarcy, posted on bostonglobe.com

Self-Esteem Issues Solved

Most of us have no idea how many people we admire are wracked by self-doubt, despite talents and accomplishments and warm, generous personalities (“Hello, Me,” October 30). So glad the writer had the time and space to quiet that bullying, punishing voice in her head. It’s a reminder that slowing down and having some distance from the usual pressures and expectations of work and family and even friends can open up a new outlook on oneself and life. What could be more exciting!

mkpb, posted on bostonglobe.com

This article “spoke to me.” I hope one day I, too, can like myself too. I’m glad [author Joanna Carmona] managed to get past it.

IMDI, posted on bostonglobe.com

I love the part where Camona says, “Who I really am has nothing to do with the negative thoughts that swirl around in my brain.” This can be a life-changer. Great piece of writing.

Sandy Bailey, Hingham

