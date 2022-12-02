fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes with easy access to Borderland State Park

These convenient locations put you close to miles of trails and the historic Ames Mansion.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated December 2, 2022, 11 minutes ago
68 Meetinghouse Lane, EastonHandout

$850,000

68 MEETINGHOUSE LANE / EASTON

SQUARE FEET 3,500

LOT SIZE 1.19 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR $332,000 in 1994

PROS A farmer’s porch with swing wraps around the front of this 1991 Colonial. In the entry foyer, there’s an office at right while French doors at left open to a carpeted living room with fireplace and a dining room with bay windows. The kitchen, with hardwood floors, is open to a sunny breakfast nook and a family room with built-in bookshelves. Sliders lead to a deck with hot tub and pergola, plus an in-ground pool and big backyard. A hall with a half bath and laundry room connects to the two-car garage. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a bath while the primary is en suite; all have new carpeting. The basement has a half bath. The seller is installing a new septic system. CONS Some dated finishes.

The home features hardwood floors and built-ins. Handout

The Dovetail Group, Compass, 617-227-1600, dovetailrealestategroup.com

$959,000

59 MANSFIELD STREET / SHARON

59 Mansfield Street, SharonHandout

SQUARE FEET 2,760

LOT SIZE 2.18 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This 1983 contemporary sits on a woodsy lot a quarter-mile from Borderland’s Northwest Trailhead. Left of the entry, the living room has two sets of sliders to a large screened porch. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and a garden window over the sink offering views of the landscaped backyard. Past a full bath, a carpeted family room over the two-car garage has a wood stove and bar. Upstairs, there’s a balcony-style landing on the hall. The primary bedroom has a sitting area with stained-glass windows and sliders to a deck. It shares a double-entry bath and laundry room with two more bedrooms. CONS Older carpeting upstairs; stairlifts currently installed.

The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and a garden window over the sink.Handout

Tom Curran, Broad Street Boutique Realty, 508-837-7363, broadboutique.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

