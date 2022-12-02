For sale: Homes with easy access to Borderland State Park

LOT SIZE 1.19 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR $332,000 in 1994

PROS A farmer’s porch with swing wraps around the front of this 1991 Colonial. In the entry foyer, there’s an office at right while French doors at left open to a carpeted living room with fireplace and a dining room with bay windows. The kitchen, with hardwood floors, is open to a sunny breakfast nook and a family room with built-in bookshelves. Sliders lead to a deck with hot tub and pergola, plus an in-ground pool and big backyard. A hall with a half bath and laundry room connects to the two-car garage. Upstairs, three bedrooms share a bath while the primary is en suite; all have new carpeting. The basement has a half bath. The seller is installing a new septic system. CONS Some dated finishes.

The home features hardwood floors and built-ins.

The Dovetail Group, Compass, 617-227-1600, dovetailrealestategroup.com

$959,000

59 MANSFIELD STREET / SHARON

59 Mansfield Street, Sharon

SQUARE FEET 2,760

LOT SIZE 2.18 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This 1983 contemporary sits on a woodsy lot a quarter-mile from Borderland’s Northwest Trailhead. Left of the entry, the living room has two sets of sliders to a large screened porch. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and a garden window over the sink offering views of the landscaped backyard. Past a full bath, a carpeted family room over the two-car garage has a wood stove and bar. Upstairs, there’s a balcony-style landing on the hall. The primary bedroom has a sitting area with stained-glass windows and sliders to a deck. It shares a double-entry bath and laundry room with two more bedrooms. CONS Older carpeting upstairs; stairlifts currently installed.

The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, and a garden window over the sink.

Tom Curran, Broad Street Boutique Realty, 508-837-7363, broadboutique.com

