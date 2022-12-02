Before Earthshot Prize event, Prince William and Kate wrap up Boston trip with stops at Harvard, JFK Library

William and Kate’s three-day visit so far has been met by frigid weather conditions and swarms of crowds eager to greet them at every turn — from their welcome event at City Hall Plaza Wednesday, to a rowdy Celtics game at TD Garden and the various stops where they learned about climate innovation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will conclude their royal trip to Boston Friday with a packed itinerary that includes meeting up with President Biden in the afternoon and hosting the glitzy Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at night.

For the final stretch, the couple will briefly part ways to take on separate ventures. While the princess visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, the prince will stop by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester for a tour, where he’ll see Biden and other officials.

As part of her ongoing work to “elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes,” Kate will visit the center at Harvard around 11:15 a.m., where she will have a discussion with researchers about the “advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a promising future for every child,” according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The center focuses on “leveraging advances in sciences” to both inform policies and increase the impact of programs, the statement said. The visit is expected to last just over an hour.

Meanwhile, William will travel to the JFK Library and Museum around noon, where he will also meet Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy.

William will see exhibits from the pivotal years of the Kennedy Administration, and learn more about Kennedy’s legacy while at the museum, according to Kensington Palace. He will then attend a private lunch and discussion with representatives from the founding partner organizations of Earthshot.

The royal couple will later reunite to host the second annual Earthshot Prize event — an international environmental awards ceremony representing the heart of their visit — where they will award five winners $1.2 million each for their leadership on combating the climate crisis. Biden will not attend the star-studded event, which takes place at MGM Music Hall.

Behind-the-scenes images of the Prince and Princess of Wales rehearsing at MGM Music Hall Thursday in Boston. Chris Jackson

“It was that moonshot speech that inspired me to launch the Earthshot Prize with the aim of doing the same for climate change as President Kennedy did for the space race,” William told a crowd at City Hall earlier this week. “Boston was also the obvious choice because your universities, research centers, and vibrant startup scene make you a global leader in science, innovation, and boundless ambition.”

A deluge of celebrities and notable names have descended on Boston for the ceremony, placing the city in the somewhat rare spotlight for being the center of fame and power. Stars like Billie Eilish and Rami Malek will be at the event celebrating global innovation.

Earthshot was first founded by William and the Royal Foundation in 2020, and is a prize to discover, accelerate, and scale pioneering ideas that can help the planet.

Both Kate and William rehearsed for the event at MGM Music Hall on Thursday evening, with behind-the-scenes photos showing Kate wearing a dress and walking across the stage and William smiling while talking with others.

The couple will join “activists, innovators, policy makers, and performers” to celebrate the 15 finalists before the five winners are announced, according to Kensington Palace officials.

“It is the Prize’s ambition that every Bostonian knows the Winners of the Earthshot Prize 2022 will be announced in their city, and that those around the US, and indeed world, see Boston as a leading City which is embracing a more sustainable and green agenda,” William wrote in a letter to Mayor Michelle Wu last May about hosting the event in Boston.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.