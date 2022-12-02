Caring for kids and parents, too

Many of the parents who ask for help from Globe Santa are part of a growing demographic, families with multiple generations living under the same roof.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org .

Caring for parents and grandparents as they age can take a financial toll on a family, and it can have an emotional impact, no less significant but far harder to quantify.

“This has been a tough year for my children and me,” writes the mother of two children, 9 and 3. “I went through a separation from their father and had to move in with my mom, changing our whole life and our environment.”

The writer’s grandmother also lived with her mother, so for a time, there were four generations together under one roof. Then her grandmother fell ill, adding grief to the upheaval of parental separation and the breakup of their family home.

“I helped take care of her until she passed away in July,” she writes. “Words cannot describe what my grandma meant to all of us. She raised me to be the person that I am today.”

A single mother who has been caring for her father, as well as her 12-year-old son, writes about the sadness they feel as he slips away, slowly succumbing to Alzheimer’s disease and other medical conditions.

“My son has gone through a struggle as well, seeing all these changes in his grandfather as well as feeling the stress of my financial situation,” she writes.

These are only some of the challenges and hardships facing parents of the so-called sandwich generation — those who are rearing growing children while also caring for their aging and often ailing parents.

One mother writes about embracing the role of caretaker for her father, while also feeling the financial pinch that has gone with the responsibility.

“I am a single mother of three amazing children and the daughter of a gravely ill elderly father whom I also support financially,” she writes. “Being a full-time mom and daughter, working as many hours as I physically can, spreads me thin but humbles me.”

Sometimes the death of a parent or grandparent can mean the loss of vital support.

“Our family this year has lost our grandmother and our aunt, who were the leaders of our family,” writes the mother of a 12-year-old girl. A single mother since her daughter’s birth, she relied on the support of her grandmother. “When I couldn’t she could, and when I fell she picked me up. She was always there to help me lighten the load of being a single mother.”

They had lived together until earlier this year, when the mother and her daughter were able to move into a small apartment of their own. Her grandmother supported her every step of the way.

Then, in July, her grandmother was suddenly gone. “We had no warning and had little time to say our goodbyes.”

They’re getting by, she writes. Her bills are paid. But she is asking for Globe Santa’s help for her daughter. “Having help this Christmas will bring such joy to her, in a time of loss.”

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com