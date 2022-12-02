At Coventry pond where toilet was tossed, DEM tests confirm water quality

Because of that, the DEM — which manages the area — will stock the pond with Atlantic Sebago salmon and rainbow trout on Dec. 7.

COVENTRY, R.I. — Tests have confirmed that Carbuncle Pond in Coventry has a high level of water quality even after vandals recently threw a portable toilet into it, the state Department of Environmental Management said.

The DEM did not stock the pond for Veterans Day, as it did in other places around the state, because a portable toilet had just spent a few days floating in it. While it was unlikely that the toilet would contaminate the 39-acre pond, the DEM acted out of an abundance of caution. Now, it has confirmed that the waterbody meets recreational water quality standards set by the Rhode Island Department of Health, the DEM said.

Sometime in early November, vandals threw an ADA-accessible toilet into the pond and knocked over two others. A local resident named Charles Morden saw it early in the morning of Nov. 4, and reported it to the DEM. It was still there two days later when Morden and Jason and Kate Malbaurn, newlyweds who saw one of his Facebook posts while on a honeymoon in Bermuda, banded together to fish it out.

To remove the toilet, Jason Malbaurn kayaked out to it and attached a rope to it, while his new wife Kate Malbaurn and his new friend Morden pulled it toward shore. Jason Malbaurn then towed it out of the water with his truck.

DEM said it appreciated their efforts, even as Morden and the Malbaurns were left frustrated that they had to take matters into their own hands. They were also in disbelief that anyone would throw a toilet designed for people with disabilities into a beloved fishing spot.

“To take something a handicapped person needs and destroy it, it just shows you how heartless and cruel people can be,” Morden said later.

Vandalism is a persistent problem at state-managed properties in Rhode Island, the DEM says.

“DEM strongly condemns acts of malicious and criminal vandalism,” the agency said, asking anyone who suspected vandalism or illegal dumping on a DEM-managed property to contact its 24-hour dispatch center at (401) 222-3070.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.