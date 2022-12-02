Daughter of slain Marshfield couple: ‘My parents had the biggest hearts trying to help anyone in need.’

Keeley, who also allegedly stole a 2019 Jeep Wagoneer that was recovered Wednesday in Avon, remains at large Friday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office, which is leading the investigation.

The bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson were discovered inside their Gotham Hill Drive home Tuesday night, leading to an ongoing search by law enforcement for 27-year-old Christopher M. Keeley, of Weymouth, who is accused of killing the couple, both of whom were 70 years old.

The Marshfield couple brutally slain allegedly by their house guest “had the biggest hearts trying to help anyone in need,” their daughter wrote in a social media post that also expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support her family has received.

In a posting on her Facebook account, Kristen Robinson wrote that her family has been buoyed by a wave of emotional support following the deaths of her parents, both of whom were longtime employees of Home Depot, working for the past four years in the company’s Plymouth store.

“From the bottom of my heart (and our family), I just want to thank everyone for their support. My mom and dad would have been amazed by the outpouring of kindness that everyone has shown us,” she wrote. “My parents had the biggest hearts trying to help anyone in need...Let’s pray that justice will be served.”

Keeley, who was previously convicted of participating in the 2014 beating and robbery of an autistic man, is wanted on two counts of murder pending in Plymouth District Court, according to court records and law enforcement.

Keeley, who is said to have a history of mental illness, allegedly confessed to a friend last Friday that he attacked the couple after he argued with Carl Mattson over the family’s dog, according to court records and officials.

The body of the pet, named Bailey, was discovered in the couple’s home Thursday, prosecutors said.

In her brief posting, Robinson did not mention Keeley by name nor the circumstances of the deaths of her parents, who spent Thanksgiving with relatives. Instead, she offered a suggestion to anyone who wants to privately support her family.

“If you are looking for ways to help, make a donation in their name to the American Cancer Society — that was an extremely important cause to them,” she wrote.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





