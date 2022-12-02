Disputed Westerly shore path should be public, R.I. attorney general argues in letter to CRMC

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s letter places his office on the side of shore access advocates and against a fire district that is arguing the path is private. Neronha told state regulators that a 50-foot-wide path known as Spring Avenue Extension should clearly be open to the public.

PROVIDENCE — The state attorney general is wading into one of the higher-profile beach access disputes in Rhode Island, telling state regulators that a path to the shore in Westerly that’s been fenced off for decades should be accessible to the public.

“We want to make sure that the public has maximum access to the shoreline and that people who would prevent them from having that right aren’t allowed to do so,” Neronha said in an interview Friday expanding on his Nov. 21 letter to the Coastal Resources Management Council. “This is an area where we did our research. We did our homework. And we believe that our position is strong.”

The path is in an area of the shore that’s stunningly gorgeous, but also difficult to get to. The surrounding area is controlled in large part by the Weekapaug Fire District. In spite of the name, the Weekapaug Fire District doesn’t actually fight fires; instead it acts as more of a land entity. The fire district has argued before the CRMC that it owns Spring Avenue Extension and that it is not, in fact, a public right-of-way.

From left: Stephen Cersosimo, Michael Rubin and Ben Weber walk in the area of Spring Avenue Extension that was once a public right-of-way to Weekapaug Beach. A chain link fence was put in place they say in the early 1980s preventing public access. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Like many shore access disputes, this one is long and complicated and liable to draw impassioned responses. And like many disputes over land use, the law can be just as complex.

But in short, and to simplify things quite a bit, Neronha’s letter argues that numerous recorded plats in the late 1800s and early 1900s depict Spring Avenue Extension as a street — and that there’s no indication that it was supposed to be private or reserved. It’s a public right-of-way by what’s called incipient dedication, Neronha wrote. The public accepted Spring Avenue Extension as a right-of-way, evidenced by photographs, postcards, and other materials depicting its use, Neronha wrote. Also, one plat map in 1939 depicts two stamps, indicating the town of Westerly itself was endorsing it — and endorsing Spring Avenue Extension as a public right-of-way under what’s called statutory dedication.

Over the past few months, Neronha’s attorneys and law students did their own research on the matter.

To Neronha’s office, it’s a clear-cut case.

“It is time to ensure Spring Avenue is permanently and forever public and free of the private encroachments that have unlawfully hindered access to the shore for decades,” Neronha wrote to Jeffrey Willis, the executive director of the Coastal Resources Management Council.

An April 1939 plat map, unearthed by attorney Michael Rubin, shows what he considers the smoking gun: The town of Westerly accepted Spring Avenue extension as a public right-of-way. Michael Rubin

Neronha grew up and lives in a coastal area, Jamestown, so he’s long been intimately and personally familiar with the tension between private property and public access rights.

“Growing up in Jamestown, I got tossed out a lot of places,” Neronha said, including places that had private property rights. “I understand that tension, and I respect private property rights, but there are places where the public should have access.”

In addition to steps like the letter he sent on Spring Avenue Extension, Neronha highlighted his office’s work on designating places like Public Street in Providence as rights-of-way, and its work to resolve obstructions of places that are already designated as rights-of-way.

Neronha said it’s part of his office’s philosophy: Don’t just defend state laws. Play on offense.

“The office has a broader role than it’s had in the past,” Neronha said.

Thomas J. Liguori Jr., attorney for the Weekapaug Fire District on this issue, said he expected to respond to Neronha’s letter on Monday.

“As we’ve stated before, the matter is in a contested forum, and we’d prefer to make our comments in the context of legal memoranda and evidence,” Liguori said.

The Coastal Resources Management Council, a state agency that’s been under the political microscope of late, is currently considering the question of whether the path is in fact a public right-of-way. The council’s members, appointed by the governor, would vote on the question, although a date apparently hasn’t been set as it continues to review the matter.

When the CRMC designates something as a right-of-way, it’s not taking ownership of the property, but rather acknowledging a public right that was there all along — and protecting that right in perpetuity. If Spring Avenue Extension is designated as a public right-of-way, it could be outfitted with signage indicating people could use it. The fencing, which has been there for decades, would presumably come down, or at least Neronha’s office would have the leverage to demand it.

It’s been an issue for years in Westerly. The CRMC is considering the issue after the Westerly Town Council referred the issue there; the Town Council, which has faced pressure from shore access advocates to do more on Spring Avenue and other matters, is set to take up the issue again on Monday.

Shore access advocates, including locals like Ben Weber and Stephen Cersosimo, and former assistant attorney general Michael Rubin, have been working on getting Spring Avenue Extension designated as a right-of-way. Rubin has filed briefs in the case. He said Neronha’s involvement, though not unprecedented, was still a big deal.

“I think it’s wonderful, and I think it’s powerful,” Rubin said. “I think it will be very influential on the decision maker, which will be the CRMC. And I think it’s correct.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.