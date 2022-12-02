Historic Lincoln, R.I., furniture factory destroyed by fire, will be demolished

The long, three-and-a-half-story brick building that since 2003 has housed Knock On Wood Furniture will be demolished Friday afternoon, according to Lincoln Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert Fisher.

LINCOLN, R.I. — A public meeting house that was built by the Lonsdale Company in 1869, which was part of one of the most diverse collections of mill buildings in the state, was destroyed by a four-alarm fire Thursday night.

Fisher said that the fire department was notified of a fire by dispatchers around 11:30 p.m. after a commercial fire alarm was triggered inside the building. Crews arrived on the scene within four minutes and entered the basement, where they found heavy fire. They battled the blaze for about 10 minutes before it spread to the first floor.

Advertisement

Fisher said that the building’s age, heavy timber construction, and poor access forced the retreat due to unsafe conditions, and three to four ladder trucks were used to spray the building in a defensive posture from above.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“The first two floors have furniture on them, the basement area is where their production and finishing areas are,” says Fisher. “And the third and fourth floors were largely open space.”

The Knock on Wood furniture store at 1661 Lonsdale Avenue in Lincoln, R.I., caught fire Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Ryan T. Conaty/Ryan T. Conaty for the Boston Gl

More than 50 firefighters responded. Fisher said there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire and there are no residences inside.

Knock On Wood is owned by father and son, Michael and Nathan Gordon. KOW Properties LLC purchased the building in 2001 for $325,000 from Alfred and Helen Pine, according to property records. The sale said the building was built in 1890 but state historic documents show it has been inside the boundaries of the Lonsdale Historic District since 1869.

The store was open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Fisher said a gas line runs to the building, which at one time used oil heat. The Lincoln Fire Department and Rhode Island State Fire Marshal are leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Advertisement

Fisher, who is a longtime Lincoln resident, called the loss of the mill building “unfortunate.”

“It’s what part of the character of the town is,” he said. “So it is a little disheartening to see it burn down.”

According to a National Register of Historic Places inventory form, the Lonsdale Hall with a gable roof and windows set under segmental arches between brick piers was modified with large plate glass windows and stucco covering. It was built to be a community meeting space and a commercial center for the mill. It housed the local library, club rooms, and a meeting hall on the upper floors; small shops occupied the first floor. And in 1888 there was a drug store, a goods store, and a bakery, the form said. The warehouse was 20,646 square feet.

The Knock on Wood furniture store at 1661 Lonsdale Avenue in Lincoln, R.I., caught fire Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Ryan T. Conaty/Ryan T. Conaty for the Boston Gl

Knock On Wood is located next to the Christ Episcopal Church, which burned down in 1883, and was rebuilt by the Lonsdale Company on the same location in 1884. It is renowned for its stunning stained glass windows. The property is surrounded by residential homes.

Residents like Tina Chalmers, 53, have lived in the neighborhood for most of their life and are closely tied to its history. She first heard the sound of fire trucks around 11 p.m. and thought it could be a car accident. The intersection of State Road 122 and John Street has frequent crashes, she said.

Advertisement

“I started hearing more and more fire trucks and I thought what is going on?” Chalmers said. “I looked out my back window and then I saw all the smoke. I saw three or four ladder trucks with hoses trying to contain the fire.”

Firefighters who fought the blaze were fully masked “almost like they were in Hazmat suits,” Chalmers said.

She videotaped the roof collapse.

“It was really sad. I’m a little attached to the history of this area because this building was originally built along with that church and many of these buildings here were all part of the same factory,” Chalmers says.

Chalmers believes that the buildings were part of the second factory that was built in America after the Slater Mill. Her family has lived at their address on Lonsdale Main Street for the past 50 years since Chalmers was about two years old.

She said another part of the mill nearby burned down on Halloween a few years ago.





Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.