Holiday concerts ringing, if you’re listening

A South Shore tradition for many, Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops concert will offer three performances, two on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Plymouth’s Memorial Hall. This year’s program features works celebrating milestones, including the 280th anniversary of Handel’s “Messiah,” the 200th anniversary of Clement Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” the 130th anniversary of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” and the 65th anniversary of Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel’s pop culture favorite, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Christmas holiday concerts and other seasonal attractions dominate December, especially the month’s first two weekends. The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra and the Atlantic Symphony Orchestra both offer traditional family-oriented concert programs. Other offerings range from bell-ringing to ballet to “immersive” theater.

Advertisement

“In a wonderful confluence of calendars,” music director Steven Karidoyanes said, “several much-loved holiday traditions observe meaningful anniversaries this year‚ and we’re celebrating them all during our concerts.”

Singer and actor Philip Lima joins the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra for its Holiday Pops concerts on Dec. 10 and 11. Courtesy of Philip Lima

The Plymouth orchestra will be joined by New Bedford native Philip Lima, a vocal artist and stage actor, who will sing “The Trumpet Shall Sound from Messiah” and give an actor’s reading of Clement Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” accompanied by the orchestra. And the Plymouth Community Intermediate School grade 6 chorus will sing “You’re a Mean One, Mister Grinch” and “Believe” from the animated film “The Polar Express.” For tickets, go to plymouthphil.org. The Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will also perform its holiday season concert, called “Joyful Noise,” at Thayer’s Center for the Arts, located at 745 Washington St., in Braintree on Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 7:30 p.m. The program features some non-traditional offerings in Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” Bizet’s “L’Arlesienne” Suite No. 2, and Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” Overture. It will also include two seasonal favorites by composer Leroy Anderson, “A Christmas Festival” and “Sleigh Ride,” both of these drawing on familiar Christmas melodies. Tickets are available at atlanticsymphony.org.

Advertisement

The New England Ringers, “a premier community handbell ensemble” whose members come from five New England states, will perform a program of holiday-themed music at First Congregational Church of Hanover on Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m., at the church’s sanctuary, 547 Hanover St., Hanover. The 14-member “ringer choir” will perform on six octaves of English handbells and six and one-half octaves of Choirchimes — described as handheld, lightweight aluminum tubes with external clappers — plus other instruments. A complimentary reception will follow the concert, offering coffee, cider, and sweets. Admission is free; donations are accepted.

Plymouth’s 1809 Hedge House will offer excerpts from Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, when the historical house will be open for self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Readings by costumed characters will take place in six period rooms. These vignettes include scenes from the counting house of Scrooge and Marley, Mr. Fezziwig’s ball, and depictions of the humble home of holiday season favorite, Tiny Tim. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

The following weekend, Dec. 10-11, the stakes will climb as “immersive performances” take place on the hour from 4 to 7 p.m. According to the Plymouth Antiquarian Society, “a talented cast will bring the story to life in 45-minute performances. Guests must be prepared to walk through historic spaces.” Tickets are $25, are limited, and must be purchased in advance. For tickets or more information, call 508-746-0012, or e-mail info@plymouthantiquarian.org.

Advertisement

Snug Harbor Community Chorus will perform its seasonal concert, called “Home for the Holidays,” featuring 65 voices, a flutist, and an audience singalong, at two venues. Appearing for the first time under the direction of Steven Bergman, the chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Duxbury Performing Arts Center, 73 Alden St.; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Laura’s Center for the Arts, 97 Mill St., Hanover. Tickets cost $20, free for children under 10, and are available at snugharborcc.org and at the door.

In a public offering not directly connected to the holiday season, South Shore Conservatory is hosting a program called “Off-Air: An Afternoon with Ron Della Chiesa and Joe Collymore” on Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 1 p.m. at Cox Hall, One Conservatory Drive in Hingham. Quincy native Della Chiesa hosted radio broadcasts of live Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts for three decades, before recently stepping away from the microphone. In earlier years he hosted weekday broadcasts of American Songbook music on GBH. He will be sharing stories of his “hall of fame broadcast career” in local radio with actor and storyteller Joe Collymore.

The event includes lunch and music, followed by a live interview and interactive conversation. Audience capacity is limited. To purchase tickets, go to sscmusic.org, or e-mail tickets@sscmusic.org.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.