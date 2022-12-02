The level of coronavirus detected in Mass. waste water just shot up

The latest waste water data posted by the MWRA covered samples taken up until Tuesday. The numbers had been fluctuating for several months, but began rising steeply on Saturday.

Officials say waste water data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority can be an early warning signal, detecting COVID-19 infections before people get tested and the tests are officially reported.

The levels of coronavirus detected in Eastern Massachusetts waste water, an important indicator of the prevalence of COVID-19 infections, shot up sharply this week.

Waste water from 43 communities, including Boston, converges at the MWRA’s Deer Island plant on Boston Harbor for treatment before being piped miles into the ocean. The sewage is tested for traces of the deadly virus. The MWRA reports numbers for both the southern and northern sections of its system. The testing determines the number of SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of waste water.

In the northern MWRA section, the seven-day average count reached 759 copies/mL of the virus on Tuesday. The number had been as high as 1,273 on May 17 during a spring bump in infections. But it had been as low as around 100 in March during a lull after the winter’s devastating Omicron surge.

In the southern section, the seven-day average count reached 937 copies/mL on Tuesday. The number had gone as high as 1,332 on May 17. In March, it had dropped into the low 90s.

