Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery suspects now facing federal charges in heist that netted $39K, officials say

Both Johnson and Jones are currently being held in state custody without bail after entering not guilty pleas in Edgartown District Court, with Johnson appearing in the island courthouse on Friday. The emergence of the federal charges means Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office will let Rollins take over the case.

Omar O. Johnson and Miquel A. Jones were charged by US Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office with a single count each of armed bank robbery while the FBI and Massachusetts law enforcement continue their search for at least one more suspect, and possibly others, officials said.

The three armed suspects who stormed the Rockland Trust Bank branch on Martha’s Vineyard last month escaped with $39,100 in cash, officials said Friday, and two of the alleged robbers are already behind bars and will now be prosecuted in federal court. .

Johnson and Jones are allegedly two of three masked individuals who robbed Rockland Trust bank on the morning of Nov. 17, tying up employees and gaining access to the vault before fleeing in a bank employee’s car.

Johnson’s alleged ties to the heist first surfaced in court records, which revealed that a car believed to be associated with the robbery was registered in his name.

Just minutes after the robbery, court records show, a surveillance camera captured footage of a 2016 Nissan Murano — the same car stolen by the robbers to flee the bank — entering the parking lot of a state forest in Edgartown. Moments later, a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra with a missing rear hubcap was seen leaving the parking lot.

A day later, police pulled over the Hyundai, which was allegedly driven by Jones. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up three $100 bills, two of which had sequential serial numbers, as well as white sneakers and dark clothing consistent with that worn by the bank robbers, court records show.

In an interview with police, Jones described Johnson as the brother of Jones’s girlfriend, according to court records. Jones told police that Johnson had arrived on the island a day before the robbery and stayed at Jones’s Edgartown home that night.

A man, later identified as Johnson, was seen in security footage boarding a ferry in Vineyard Haven around four hours after the robbery, authorities allege.

Two other men who allegedly played a role in the robbery paid cash to buy tickets on the ferry that sailed to Woods Hole around 9:20 a.m., court records show.

Material from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.