A museum that’s just kids’ stuff now open in downtown Peabody

The museum, which its officials say is the only one north of Boston fully devoted to children, features 14 exhibit rooms with themes ranging from storytelling to trains to outer space, and a workshop for birthday parties and other special events, according to Ali Haydock, executive director of the city-run facility.

The North Shore Children’s Museum began operating Oct. 15 at 10 Main St. in leased space that was a TD Bank branch until several years ago.

A former bank building in downtown Peabody is now a place for children to play, learn, socialize, and explore.

Haydock said the initial response to the museum has been encouraging, noting that more than 2,000 people — some from as far away as New Hampshire — have visited.

Advertisement

“It’s been busy most days. Families are leaving very happy — or unhappy because they would love to stay longer,” she said.

For nine months in 2019-20, the city teamed with the nonprofit Peabody Cultural Collaborative to pilot a pop-up children’s museum at the adjoining George Peabody House and Leatherworks museums.

Encouraged by the results, city officials set their sights on opening a permanent children’s museum, an effort that became a reality this past February when Peabody secured a five-year lease of the bank building from the current building owner.

Lila MaGee of Hamilton plays with the giant Lite Brite located in the STEM lab, which was created in partnership with the Peabody Institute Library. Rachel Leibowitz

According to the lease terms, the city is paying the owner, Viceroy Capital Management, a discounted rate of $63,750 for the first year. Next year, it will pay $127,500, with 3 percent increases in the final three years. Peabody has the option to negotiate five additional five-year leases, or a total of 30 years, according to Mayor Ted Bettencourt.

Bettencourt, a driving force behind the initiative, said the museum supports the city’s longstanding goal of rejuvenating the downtown, a priority of his since he first took office in 2012.

Advertisement

Bettencourt first got the idea of the museum from a trip he made in 2015 with other city officials to a children’s museum in Dover, N.H. Impressed how the museum had helped Dover’s downtown, “I felt that was something that could really work for us,” he said.

“I had three children then — I have four now — and as someone looking for things to do with children, certainly the museum offers educational value and a place to have fun,” he said. “So I thought it would work on that level, too.”

Open varying hours Thursdays through Sundays, the museum charges $12 admission to visitors over 12 months old, with discounts available through local library passes and to those receiving support from the state Department of Transitional Assistance.

The city provided $387,500 to support first-year operations, but officials hope the museum will eventually become self-funding through admissions fees and other public and private revenues, which this year include a $100,000 donation from North Shore Bank and $100,000 in state funds.

Additionally, the Peabody Community Development Authority awarded a $400,000 grant that funded small-scale building upgrades to prepare the space.

Peabody City Councilor Stephanie Peach plays with her daughter on the topography table, part of the museum's Ocean Room exhibit. Ali Haydock

Haydock, a professional fund-raiser for more than a decade, was inspired to seek her new job from her experience as a mother of three small children and her work until recently as director of development for Citizens Inn, which runs a pantry and two family homeless shelters in Peabody.

“Working at Citizens Inn, I saw the importance of strengthening parent-child relationships,” she said. “Our museum provides families an opportunity to have a bonding experience with their kids. It’s exciting to see parents and children come in together and really explore what we have to offer.”

Advertisement

Haydock tapped the talents of local artists in creating the museum exhibits, including Mike Butler with Northeast Arc in Danvers, who painted murals for the train room. Other businesses and nonprofits have contributed resources, including a nearby shop, North East Trains,which supplied a model railroad set for that space.

“It’s been rewarding to see the North Shore community come together on this,” Haydock said. “Everyone is excited and passionate about what they are contributing to the museum. And to see kids enjoying the train room or the space room created by their community is so gratifying.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.