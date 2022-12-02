Runaway rooster captured near Wrentham town line

One day in October, Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen was contacted by someone at a local company who reported there was a rooster “just chilling under a bush across the street.” In order to catch the runaway bird, Cohen enlisted the assistance of Millis Animal Control Officer Erin Mallette and Foxborough Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey. The trio, whom Cohen affectionately refers to as the “Three Musketeers,” came up with a capture plan and managed to apprehend the feathered fugitive. “It couldn’t have gone more seamlessly; I take that back, it could have if he had just walked into my hands, but alas, he wasn’t that compliant,” Cohen wrote on Facebook . “He is with us now and will have a home to go to if he is not claimed. Foghorn Leghorn at this time is looking for his owners,” she added, referring to a 50s-era Looney Tunes creature. Cohen said the bird was captured near the Wrentham line down by Route 1A, and “if you are missing the most easygoing chicken in the world,” you should contact her office at 508-528-3232 and choose option No. 7 on the phone tree.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

NOT DRESSED FOR THE OCCASION

At 6:01 p.m. Sept. 2, Beverly police and firefighters responded to a report of a “naked man stuck in [an] elevator” at an apartment building on Pleasant Street. Police and firefighters conducted a well-being check and escorted the gentleman out of the elevator.

OUCH

At 12:44 p.m. Nov. 11, Bridgewater police received a 911 call reporting that a man was sitting on the ground crying. The responding officer said the man was OK, and just “walking home from [a] dental appointment.”

BEWARE OF CHIMNEY SWEEP SCAMS

Police in Melrose are warning people not to fall victim to scammers offering chimney sweep services after two residents were approached by would-be scammers. Home improvement scam artists “often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work, but then increasing the prices as the scammers claim to find additional work that needs to be done,” police said in statement. “Once homeowners decline to pay up front for increasingly expensive work, the scammers often disappear and leave work they started unfinished.” To avoid becoming a victim, police recommend using the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation website to look up home improvement contractors and make sure they’re registered; verify at least three of their references; request a copy of the company’s standard contract; and ask if they will provide a warranty and find out how long it lasts. More advice: Check with the attorney general’s office to see if there have been any complaints filed against the company, and be wary if the contractor is driving an unmarked motor vehicle, offering their services at a very low price, claiming to have surplus material, or if a severe weather event has just occurred, because scammers will often use storms as an opportunity to target potential victims. The incidents in Melrose are currently under investigation, and police said anyone with information is urged to contact the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212.

POSTAL PINCH

Two members of the Newton police force earned kudos from Chief John F. Carmichael for participating in a sting operation aimed at mailbox thieves. In his letter of commendation, Carmichael said during the early morning hours of Sept. 6, a postal inspector notified police that two suspects were trying to break into a mailbox at the Auburndale post office. When the inspector approached the suspects, they fled on foot, but he gave chase and grabbed one while the other jumped into a vehicle and drove away rapidly. When Lieutenant David Tempesta arrived at the scene, he found the inspector holding the suspect on the ground. “Lt. Tempesta immediately converged and handcuffed one hand of the suspect, at which time the individual actively resisted arrest,” Carmichael wrote. Officer Raymond Chieu also helped get the guy under control. The suspect was charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and providing a false name during booking.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.