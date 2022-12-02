See photos from Prince William and Kate’s final day in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales are closing out their trip to Boston with a packed schedule, with Kate heading to Harvard University in Cambridge in the morning and Prince William touring the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester. Prince William met with President Biden before hosting The Earthshot Prize awards in the evening. See photos from their final day: President Joe Biden shook hands with Britain's Prince William as they meet outside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press President Joe Biden walked with Britain's Prince William outside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales visited Harvard University. Pool/Getty Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, poses for a photo with well-wishers after visiting The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on December 2, 2022. (Photo by CJ GUNTHER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CJ GUNTHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) CJ GUNTHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images US President Joe Biden was greeted by US Senator Ed Markey (L), Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (2nd L) and CEO of Massport Lisa Wieland (2nd R) on arrival at Boston Logan International Airport. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, greeted the crowd in Cambridge. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince William was welcomed by US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy (R), Jack Kennedy Schlossberg (2nd L) and Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Well-wishers gathered outside as Catherine Princess of Wales visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. CJ GUNTHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge. CJ GUNTHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate, Princess of Wales, greeted well-wishers gathered in Cambridge. CJ Gunther/Associated Press Britain's Prince William walked with with U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy while touring the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. Charles Krupa/Associated Press Britain's Prince William toured a space exhibit with U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy and her children Tatiana and Jack at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. Charles Krupa/Associated Press Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, greeted well-wishers after visiting The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images People waited for the arrival of Britain's royal couple in Cambridge. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate, Princess of Wales visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/Associated Press Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales was welcomed by US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images