Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man in Acton

Huanlu Wang, 83, is an Asian male who only speaks Mandarin, authorities said.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for an elderly man in Acton who apparently went out for a walk and did not return home, according to Acton and State Police.

He was reported missing from the area of 960 Main St. at about 6:15 p.m., Acton police said in a statement. He is known to walk the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail and to travel long distances from his home at times.

A Silver Alert is a nationwide code for a missing elderly person.

Wang was last seen leaving his home on Sachem Way on foot at about noon, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.

Wang stands about five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, Procopio said. He has brown eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball hat.

“He may be in possession of his cell phone, which has his family’s contact information attached to the back,” Procopio said. “Mr. WANG only speaks Mandarin.”

State Police K-9 units and other law enforcement partners are helping search for him Acton police said

Anyone with information on Wang’s whereabouts, or anyone who believes they have seen him, should call Acton Police at 978-929-7711, the statement said.

