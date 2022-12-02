These are all the parking restrictions around Fenway for the Earthshot Prize ceremony

Parking restrictions will be in effect on Van Ness Street on both sides from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street; the Fenway Park side of Lansdowne Street from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street; the east, or even-numbered side, of Jersey Street from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue; both sides of Brookline Avenue from Lansdowne Street to David Ortiz Drive ; and both sides of Ipswich Street, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street near Hemenway Street, according to the statement.

A traffic advisory posted to the websites of the Boston Police Department and the City of Boston said parking will be prohibited Friday on several blocks around the music venue.

Parking restrictions will be in effect Friday around Fenway’s MGM Music Hall during the star-studded Earthshot Prize awards ceremony hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales and featuring many politicians and A-list celebrities, according to city officials.

Pop star Billie Eilish is set to take the stage at the glittery Friday night gathering headlined by Prince William and Princess Catherine, who have brought the second annual Earthshot ceremony to Boston to highlight innovative efforts to battle climate change.

Other performers will include singer Annie Lennox; R&B duo Chloe x Halle; and platinum-selling artist Ellie Goulding.

Also expected at the event are actors Catherine O’Hara, Rami Malek, Daniel Dae Kim,and Shailene Woodley, along with naturalist Sir David Attenborough and broadcaster Clara Amfo. British soccer legend David Beckham will also attend.

It’s just monarchs and show business types gathering in the Hub on Friday.

Before the MGM confab, President Biden will meet with Prince William in the afternoon at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester before attending a Democratic senate fundraiser, according to the president’s schedule released by the White House.

Biden will not attend the Earthshot ceremony; after traveling to the JFK Library to greet the prince, the president take part in an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers phone bank in Boston, according to the schedule.

While the prince visits the library, Princess Catherine is scheduled to be completing a tour of Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge, according to the royal itinerary for the Boston visit.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is slated to attend the Earthshot ceremony, as are Senator Ed Markey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Boston was chosen to host the environmental awards ceremony in part because the program was inspired by John F. Kennedy’s call for man to reach the moon before the end of the 1960s — his famous Moonshot speech.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.