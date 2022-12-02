Two aboard crashed plane in Falmouth, officials say

It was unclear if the two were injured.

Two people were aboard a small plane that crashed in Falmouth Friday afternoon, officials said.

The plane, a single-engine Mooney M20J, crashed short of Runway 25 at Falmouth Airpark around 3:10 p.m., according to Eva Lee Ngai, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board, she said.

The Falmouth police and fire departments could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday evening. Falmouth Airpark declined to comment on the crash.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

