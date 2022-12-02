Vehicle involved in Stoughton crash eyed in Brockton shooting

A vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Brockton was part of a four-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital in Stoughton Friday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened on Park Street, in front of RK Plaza at about 1:45 p.m., Stoughton police said in a statement. Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Their conditions were not known Friday evening.
The vehicles in the crash were not identified but officers at the scene “noticed several bullet holes in one of the vehicles,” police said in a statement.
A spokesman for Brockton police could not be reached for comment Friday evening.
A Sharon Police Department K-9 unit responded to the crash scene to provide mutual aid, police said.
The shooting is under investigation by Brockton police and the crash is under investigation by Stoughton police.
