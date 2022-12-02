fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos from President Biden’s first White House state dinner

By The Associated PressUpdated December 2, 2022, 21 minutes ago
French President Emmanuel Macron toasted President Biden during a state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The first White House state dinner of President Biden’s administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics, and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of large social events after the pandemic.

Among the attendees were Julia Louis-Dreyfus, late-night TV host Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actor Jennifer Garner, singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and more.

See photos from the event:

First Lady Jill Biden introduced musician Jon Batiste as President Biden hosted a State Dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Musician Jon Batiste performed at the state dinner.Drew Angerer/Getty
Singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife model Chrissy Teigen.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook, left, and Lisa Jackson, the former Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Actress Ariana DeBose and Henry Munoz III.Susan Walsh/Associated Press
US comedian Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg.Susan Walsh/Associated Press
Christian Louboutin.T.J. KIRKPATRICK/NYT
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Alexandra Pelosi.T.J. KIRKPATRICK/NYT
Chairman of the Join Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley and others attended the state dinner. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
Guests mingled and took their seats ahead of the arrival of President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.Drew Angerer/Getty
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrived.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Biden.LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Andrew Moffit.T.J. KIRKPATRICK/NYT
Labor Secretary Martin Walsh and Lorrie Higgins.T.J. KIRKPATRICK/NYT
Actress Jennifer Garner arrived with her daughter Violet Affleck.Susan Walsh/Associated Press
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and George Akerlof.T.J. KIRKPATRICK/NYT
Representative Jim Clyburn and Virginia Newman.T.J. KIRKPATRICK/NYT
Senator Susan Collins of Maine.T.J. KIRKPATRICK/NYT
Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann.T.J. KIRKPATRICK/NYT

