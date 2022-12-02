Congress strikes out in preventing rail strike

Given that Congress has chosen to inject itself into the railroad labor dispute and contract negotiations, members should follow in the tradition of the season. If Congress imposes a contract on the union workers, they should impose the same contract on themselves. Aside from allowing for plenty of legislation to be accomplished in the lame-duck period, it just seems fair. Alternatively, simply impose the same salary, benefits, work rules, and working conditions that Congress enjoys on the union workers until contract negotiations are finalized. That will certainly incentivize railroad executives to complete negotiations by Dec. 9. It’s time for those who stole the union’s best bargaining chip to put a little balance of power back into the negotiations.

If Congress wants to impose conditions on rail workers, impose the same on themselves

James Christopher

Westwood





I support the rail worker strike

When I wake up during the night, I hear the train’s whistle passing in a neighboring town. This lonely sound is iconic. Railways are romantic to us Americans, they are a part of who we are. Railroad history is nearly as old as the United States itself.

Romance aside, let’s be clear: without the railway workers there would be no railroads. Not only do the workers run the railroads, they work with pride for a job well-done which includes concern for public safety.

When you hear that a strike would “cripple” our economy, think about this: The rail workers are risking everything to help us and our economy, not hurt it. They’ve been forced to work under inhumane, downright dangerous conditions — just so the rail owners can keep increasing their profits.

A strike is needed to force the owners to think of rail workers first for once. When the workers unite, the corporations have to listen. Without the workers running the railways, there is no corporation.

Ask Congress to stand on the side of the workers by not voting to block the strike.

Christine Craig

Agawam