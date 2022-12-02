Installing a heat pump was simple

It would be a shame if homeowners concluded from Joan Fitzgerald’s op-ed that switching to a heat pump system was too difficult or cumbersome (”Boston, state must act on home heating changes,” Opinion, Nov. 30). The last thing we need is to discourage people from taking this critical measure to reduce fossil fuel use. In our experience, finding an experienced and qualified installer was simple, and once our attic was properly insulated (mostly paid for by Mass Save), installation proceeded quickly and smoothly. As for the cost, what better legacy can we leave future generations than taking action to combat the world’s climate emergency?

Molly Cochran