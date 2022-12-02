Keep Trump off the front page

When it comes to bullies, just ignore them

Re “Eye on base, Trump doubles down on fringe,” (Page A1, Dec. 1), one of the first things you should learn early in life is if there is a bully among you, the best defense is to ignore him. If you want to report anything about him, put it on page 20, 40, or deeper in the newspaper. Not as a top headline on page one. Top headlines only empower a bully.

Norman Goldberg