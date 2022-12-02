fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Keep Trump off the front page

Updated December 2, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Former president Donald Trump, right, was joined by Matt Brooks, left, the executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, and former senator Norm Coleman as he addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas via a video feed on Nov. 19. After Trump dined with the performer Kanye West and with Nick Fuentes, an outspoken antisemite and Holocaust denier, even some of his staunchest supporters say they can no longer ignore the abetting of bigotry by the nominal leader of the Republican Party.MIKAYLA WHITMORE/NYT

When it comes to bullies, just ignore them

Re “Eye on base, Trump doubles down on fringe,” (Page A1, Dec. 1), one of the first things you should learn early in life is if there is a bully among you, the best defense is to ignore him. If you want to report anything about him, put it on page 20, 40, or deeper in the newspaper. Not as a top headline on page one. Top headlines only empower a bully.

Norman Goldberg

Sudbury


Why?!

Seriously? Trump on the front page of the Globe this morning? Why are you giving oxygen to this megalomaniac?

M. Elliot McDonough

Harwich

