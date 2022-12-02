Migrants, not interest rates, can solve inflation

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a speech where he blamed growing prices on a shortage of workers, (“Fed to keep rates higher for longer to cut inflation,” Business, Dec. 1). To solve the problem, he has only one tool: raising interest rates. The purpose is to hurt businesses by increasing the cost of borrowing, so that they cannot afford as many hires. But the rest of the federal government has much better tools, as was explained on the same day in the editorial “Venezuelan migrants are being pushed into the shadows. Biden should let them work.” To keep prices under control, we need more workers, and fortunately there are migrants from many places, not just Venezuela, who would love to work legally. We should let them work, solve the labor shortage, and get inflation under control that way, rather than hurting everyone with higher interest rates.

Ken Olum