Protecting forests isn’t that complicated

We appreciate David Abel’s article about clear-cutting in Green Mountain National Forest (“Logging debate renewed,” Page A1, Nov. 26). In it, a forest products industry representative defends the destruction of our public forests because of the logging jobs they provide. But this is incredibly short-sighted. Preserving forested lands, especially older forests, is critical for slowing global heating. Trees and forest soils are the planet’s first line of defense in drawing down and storing carbon — a key piece of the puzzle in mitigating climate change since the greenhouse gasses already in the atmosphere will continue to heat the earth unless they are removed. The often-touted technical solutions for capturing carbon are still being developed and don’t come close to the efficient carbon sequestration that nature provides for free.

Undisturbed forests also preserve critical biodiversity and provide ecosystem services, including air and water purification, flood protection, and cooling. In the article, a federal forest service employee claims that, regarding logging, “Decision-making can be complex ... .” But it’s not that complicated. If we are to preserve a habitable planet we must protect our forests around the globe. Our federal and state public forests are an excellent place to start.