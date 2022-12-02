Alex Carucci, Will Batten, North Reading too much for Shawsheen in Division 5 Super Bowl

Carucci, whose grandfather (class of 1960) and father (1987) played football at North Reading, accounted for four touchdowns for the second-seeded Hornets — two passing and two on the ground — while overcoming just his second interception of the season in the first half to end his high school career as a champion.

A year after being denied by Swampscott at Gillette Stadium, the Carucci-led Hornets secured the program’s first Super Bowl victory with a 44-28 victory over previously-unbeaten Shawsheen in the Division 5 final on Friday night.

“We thought we did something special last year, then we realized we didn’t get the job done,” said Carucci, a nod to his team’s 14-7 loss to Swampscott in the final. “We got in the weight room right after winter break and devoted everything to this goal. It feels good to break through.”

Will Batten scored the first of his three touchdowns on this first-quarter scoring toss from Alex Carucci. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

North Reading (11-2) took an early lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Carucci to Will Batten (228 yards from scrimmage) on fourth and goal, but the Hornets found themselves trailing late in the first half after No. 4 Shawsheen (12-1) tied it on a 33-yard pass from Sid Tildsley to Mavrick Bourdeau and went ahead on a 4-yard keeper from Tildsley.

Mixed around only the sixth interception of his high school career — not to mention a fumble lost — Carucci was able to engineer a game-tying drive with 0:04 remaining before the half, culminating in a 5-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Guidebeck.

“That must have been the worst first half of football this team has played,” Carucci said. “To go into the half tied up, we were the luckiest team in the world. My teammates picked me up and we moved on.”

Batten had a 39-yard touchdown run on the Hornets’ first possession of the third quarter to put his team ahead for good. Though Guidebeck missed the ensuing point after, he drilled a 37-yard field goal to more than atone on North’s next possession.

North Reading quarterback Alex Carucci tallied a pair of touchdowns on runs of 47 and 90 yards, the latter of which dashed any hopes Shawsheen had of a second-half comeback. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Carucci scored on a 47-yard keeper on the second play of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 30-14 for North Reading, and just one play after Caleb Caceras found the end zone from 4 yards out for the Rams, Carucci topped himself with a 90-yard sprint up the right side line to seal the deal.

“For our kids coming back from last year’s team, they were such a big part of it. It’s been such a long journey,” fifth-year North Reading coach Eddie Blum said. “The commitment they made, they started this journey 3-4 years ago when they came into high school. They did a great job.”

Batten added a 33-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring for the Hornets. Bourdeau, who had a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:38 remaining for Shawsheen, matched an MIAA Super Bowl record in defeat with 17 catches for 240 yards.

“It’s how it is,” Bourdeau said. “We worked hard every day. I can’t thank this team enough.”

Carucci, the two-time Cape Ann League MVP, wielded a wide smile when discussing the impact of his grandfather on his playing career.

“Anything to make my grandfather happy, he’s come to every single game of my high school career since I was a freshman,” Carucci said. “He’s always the first one there in the stands.”

