Celtics force overtime but five-game winning streak ends, and other observations from loss to Heat

But the flaws prior to that big moment were too much to overcome. An offense that has hummed for so much of this season appeared discombobulated for much of the game, and in his return Jimmy Butler eventually finished off Miami’s 120-116 overtime win with a tough jumper to end Boston’s five game win streak.

For a moment, it appeared that this charmed Celtics season might roll on with another statement win on an imperfect night. With Boston facing a likely loss against the Heat, Jaylen Brown heaved a 40-footer that banked in off the glass with 1.4 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

On the heels of his 49-point eruption in Wednesday’s win and subsequent conference player of the month honor, Celtics star Jayson Tatum had his worst offensive game of the season, with 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting and five of Boston’s 20 turnovers. Brown had 37 points and 14 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo had 28 points for Miami. Butler, who had missed the last seven games with knee soreness, had 25 points and 15 rebounds.

The Celtics pushed ahead by as many as 13 points in the third quarter using a somewhat methodical 17-2 run. A Sam Hauser layup with 9:31 left in the fourth later gave the Celtics a 91-83 lead. But the turnover issues that were already lingering became worse. Boston committed three during a two-minute stretch, as the Heat unspooled a rapid 13-0 run that was capped by a Tyler Herro dunk off of a steal.

The Heat maintained a small lead for much of the fourth but were unable to extend it. With 1:21 left, Grant Williams briefly pushed the Celtics ahead, 105-104, with a 3-pointer from the right arc. But Adebayo hit a pair of free throws, and after Tatum missed inside, Butler converted an 11-footer from the baseline to make it 108-105 with 36.5 seconds left.

After a timeout, Tatum attacked for a dunk with 29.1 seconds remaining, ensuring that Boston did not need to foul to get the ball back. Miami’s ensuing possession appeared unsettled before Butler dribbled toward the left arc and drilled a tough turnaround 20-footer with 5.1 seconds left.

The Heat defended the ensuing sideline inbounds pass well, and Brown had nowhere to go about 10 feet behind the 3-point line so he heaved a shot that caromed off the backboard and in, forcing overtime.

The Heat had the ball and a 116-114 lead with just over one minute left in the extra session when Marcus Smart came up with a steal that ignited a fast break and led to Kyle Lowry, who had 20 points, fouling out. Brown tied the score with a pair of free throws.

Neither team led by more than 2 points during the first four minutes of overtime. Adebayo gave the Heat a 118-116 lead with a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left. Tatum was seeking a two-for-one opportunity when he pulled up for a 3-pointer, but it was off, making him 0 for 7 for the night.

Once again, Butler let the clock run down before hitting a tough 17-footer over Horford, making it 120-116 with 9.4 seconds left. And the Celtics did not score again.

Observations from the game:

▪ There was an unusual moment at the start of the game, when both teams received delay of game warnings prior to tip-off. Anything that keeps things moving should be supported, and there’s a lot of unnecessary waiting over the course of a game, but it was certainly rare to see officials do something about it. Each team ended up getting a second delay of game call, a technical foul.

▪ Fresh off his Eastern Conference player of the month honor, Tatum started by overpowering Cody Martin on a 3-point play in the paint. But he didn’t make another field goal during the first half. He sat a bit earlier than usual after picking up his second foul with seven minutes left in the first quarter, and then sat for the final three minutes of the second after collecting his third.

But he just appeared generally out of synch and committed several careless turnovers. Then at the start of the third quarter he allowed Lowry to slide past him for an offensive rebound before committing his fourth foul. He stayed in the game this time but never got untracked. He started the fourth quarter with as many airballs as made shots (two).

▪ Boston started the game just 2 for 12 from the 3-point line, and it looked as if its reliance on the long ball would finally bury it after a scorching stretch. But then the Celtics closed the half by making seven in a row and went to the break shooting 47.4 percent for the game. They just keep rolling. Things felt ugly for much of the first half, and then they somehow ended up with 62 points and 3-point lead anyway.

▪ It seems as if Heat big man Adebayo always gets into foul trouble when playing the Celtics. On Friday he picked up his third with 10:38 left in the second quarter after running into Tatum at the right arc. He sat for the rest of the half and his replacements struggled. Dewayne Dedmon started launching 3-pointers — he missed them both — and 42-year-old Udonis Haslem was dusted off before missing a wide open layup and committing three fouls in five minutes. He did draw a charge on Tatum, however.

▪ Brown did a really nice job of putting pressure on Miami’s defense. He stretched things out with a couple of 3-pointers and had success getting to his spots in the paint, where he either converted or drew fouls. Even though turnovers are sometimes an issue, Brown has become more comfortable attacking.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.