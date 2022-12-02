Free agent pitcher Zach Eflin chooses Rays over Red Sox

But according to a major league source, Eflin – who lives in Orlando, Fla. – reached out to the Rays to see if they would match the offer. They did, so Eflin reached an agreement with Tampa Bay on the same three-year, $40 million to head home. The Sox were not given a further opportunity to negotiate.

On Thursday, the Red Sox believed they were about to add a starting pitcher to their rotation. The team had negotiated a three-year, $40 million deal with righthander Zach Eflin, a 28-year-old with a career 36-45 record and 4.49 ERA (and slightly below-average 95 ERA+) over parts of seven years with the Phillies.

The source suggested that such matching opportunities based on geography are not uncommon. Even so, Eflin’s decision to sign with Tampa Bay leaves the Sox still in need of rotation help, in a market where the initial moves have all suggested a high cost of doing business.

When healthy, Eflin has profiled as a solid back-of-the-rotation starter whose stuff – a low-90s sinker, curveball, four-seamer, cutter, and changeup – is good enough to suggest additional potential if the 6-foot-6 righthander can remain on the mound. Though limited to 75 2/3 innings by knee issues, Eflin went 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 20 games (13 starts) for the Phillies last year, posting a 20.8 percent strikeout rate and miniscule 4.8 percent walk rate while generally limiting opponents to poor contact (85.3 m.p.h. average exit velocity) with his sinker. He emerged as an important bullpen contributor for the Phillies in their postseason run to the World Series.

It remains to be seen where the Sox might next turn to add to their rotation. According to multiple major league sources, the team had been engaged with Nate Eovaldi last month (after he turned down a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer) in conversations about returning on a multi-year deal. Lefthander Rich Hill also discussed a potential return to Boston with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom earlier this offseason. The team has also been in touch with lefthander Andrew Heaney for the second straight offseason.

Eflin marks the second Sox target in as many years to pass on the team’s offer in favor of one with the Rays. After the 2021 season, the Sox saw lefthander Brooks Raley as a top free-agent bullpen target. According to major league sources, they made a two-year offer in the neighborhood of $8 million to Raley, who ended up signing with the Rays on a two-year, $10 million deal with a 2024 team option.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.