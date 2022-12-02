Jacob deGrom signs $185 million free-agent contract with Texas Rangers

Arguably the biggest of baseball’s free-agent pitching chips this winter has come off the board.

Two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom has signed a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers, the team announced, which according to ESPN will guarantee him $185 million. The deal includes a full no-trade clause for the 34-year-old, plus a conditional sixth-year option that would lift its value to $222 million.

At an average annual value of $37 million, deGrom becomes the game’s second-highest paid pitcher behind Max Scherzer, his former New York Mets teammate.