Jacob deGrom signs $185 million free-agent contract with Texas Rangers

Arguably the biggest of baseball’s free-agent pitching chips this winter has come off the board.
Two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom has signed a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers, the team announced, which according to ESPN will guarantee him $185 million. The deal includes a full no-trade clause for the 34-year-old, plus a conditional sixth-year option that would lift its value to $222 million.
At an average annual value of $37 million, deGrom becomes the game’s second-highest paid pitcher behind Max Scherzer, his former New York Mets teammate.
The righthander was drafted by and spent his first nine MLB seasons with New York, making four All-Star appearances and winning the Cy in both 2018 and 2019, but made just 26 regular-season starts the past two seasons as he battled multiple injuries. Forearm tightness ended what was shaping up to be a historic 2021 season in July, and was followed by a stress fracture in his shoulder blade this past spring that kept him out until August.
Still, deGrom pitched to a 1.90 ERA in 156⅓ regular-season innings in 2021-22, striking out more than 14 batters per nine innings, and allowed two runs in six innings of New York’s lone playoff victory in October.
Texas, which finished 68-94 last season and fired both manager Chris Woodward and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels during the year, spent heavily last offseason, when it signed Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million) to a combined half-billion dollars in contracts.