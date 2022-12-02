fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bills 24, Patriots 10

What was Mac Jones ranting about on the Patriots’ sideline? Here’s what he had to say.

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated December 2, 2022, 48 minutes ago
Mac Jones was caught on video ranting to his teammates. He was asked about what he said.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was caught by the television cameras shouting on the sidelines during Thursday’s loss to the Bills. While lip-readers quickly jumped to conclusions on social media, the quarterback was asked about the moment after the game.

“Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones said. “We were kind of playing from behind, and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I have to [execute] that part better but it was the short game we kept going to, which was working.

“But I I felt like we needed chunk plays, and I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.

Advertisement

“Obviously, you don’t want your emotions get the best of you,” said Jones.

Jones also said he wasn’t directing his rant toward a specific person.

“It wasn’t directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out,” he said. “We kind of needed a spark.

“When you are playing from behind against a really good team and a good offense, you have to go out there and make better plays. And that starts with me. It definitely wasn’t good enough by me.”

Jones finished 22-for-36 for 195 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots fell to 6-6, and are off until Dec. 12, when they’ll face the Cardinals in Arizona.

Read more about Patriots-Bills

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video