What was Mac Jones ranting about on the Patriots’ sideline? Here’s what he had to say.

“Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me,” Jones said. “We were kind of playing from behind, and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I have to [execute] that part better but it was the short game we kept going to, which was working.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was caught by the television cameras shouting on the sidelines during Thursday’s loss to the Bills . While lip-readers quickly jumped to conclusions on social media, the quarterback was asked about the moment after the game.

“But I I felt like we needed chunk plays, and I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.

Advertisement

“Obviously, you don’t want your emotions get the best of you,” said Jones.

Jones also said he wasn’t directing his rant toward a specific person.

“It wasn’t directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out,” he said. “We kind of needed a spark.

“When you are playing from behind against a really good team and a good offense, you have to go out there and make better plays. And that starts with me. It definitely wasn’t good enough by me.”

Jones finished 22-for-36 for 195 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots fell to 6-6, and are off until Dec. 12, when they’ll face the Cardinals in Arizona.

Read more about Patriots-Bills

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.