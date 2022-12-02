fb-pixel Skip to main content
The high school football Super Bowls are finally here. See the schedule and follow along.

By Globe staffUpdated December 2, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Catholic Memorial players celebrate their title last year.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Massachusetts high school football Super Bowls will take place at Gillette Stadium this weekend, beginning Friday afternoon and culminating on Saturday night.

The Globe will offer live updates and analysis throughout the games. Check back on this page to follow along and see the latest scores.

Super Bowl schedule

All games at Gillette Stadium

Friday, 3 p.m.: Division 7

West Boylston (10-2) vs. St. Bernard’s (11-1)

Preview: Familiar foes will square off against one another when St. Bernard’s and West Boylston vie for D7 state title

Prediction: Who wins the Division 7 Super Bowl?

Friday, 5:30 p.m.: Division 5

North Reading (10-2) vs. Shawsheen (12-0)

Preview: Mavrick Bourdeau does all — and does it well — for Shawsheen

Prediction: Who wins the Division 5 Super Bowl?

Friday, 8 p.m.: Division 4

Duxbury (11-0) vs. Grafton (11-1)

Preview: The versatility of Chris Walsh has driven Duxbury to the cusp of a state title

Prediction: Who wins the Division 4 Super Bowl?

Saturday, 10 a.m.: Division 8

Hull (12-0) vs. KIPP (8-4)

Preview: KIPP Academy has been waiting for another chance against Hull, and will get it in the Super Bowl

Prediction: Who wins the Division 8 Super Bowl?

Saturday, 12:30 p.m.: Division 1

Springfield Central (10-1) vs. St. John’s Prep (10-2)

Preview: The stage won’t be too big or bright for Springfield Central’s William Watson or St. John’s Prep

Prediction: Who wins the Division 1 Super Bowl?

Saturday, 3 p.m.: Division 6

St. Mary’s (11-1) vs. Stoneham (11-1)

Preview: For Stoneham and St. Mary’s, their offensive lines are anything but run of the mill

Prediction: Who wins the Division 6 Super Bowl?

Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: Division 3

Milton (11-0) vs. Wakefield (12-0)

Preview: Wakefield’s Nathan and Christian Delgado will likely loom large against Milton

Prediction: Who wins the Division 3 Super Bowl?

Saturday, 8 p.m.: Division 2

King Philip (9-2) vs. Catholic Memorial (11-0)

Preview: Matthew Kelley expected to make a huge impact for King Philip vs. Catholic Memorial

Prediction: Who wins the Division 2 Super Bowl?

