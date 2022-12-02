The high school football Super Bowls are finally here. See the schedule and follow along.

The Massachusetts high school football Super Bowls will take place at Gillette Stadium this weekend, beginning Friday afternoon and culminating on Saturday night.
The Globe will offer live updates and analysis throughout the games. Check back on this page to follow along and see the latest scores.
See more high school sports stories
Super Bowl schedule
All games at Gillette Stadium
Friday, 3 p.m.: Division 7
West Boylston (10-2) vs. St. Bernard’s (11-1)
Preview: Familiar foes will square off against one another when St. Bernard’s and West Boylston vie for D7 state title
Prediction: Who wins the Division 7 Super Bowl?
Friday, 5:30 p.m.: Division 5
North Reading (10-2) vs. Shawsheen (12-0)
Preview: Mavrick Bourdeau does all — and does it well — for Shawsheen
Prediction: Who wins the Division 5 Super Bowl?
Friday, 8 p.m.: Division 4
Duxbury (11-0) vs. Grafton (11-1)
Preview: The versatility of Chris Walsh has driven Duxbury to the cusp of a state title
Prediction: Who wins the Division 4 Super Bowl?
Saturday, 10 a.m.: Division 8
Hull (12-0) vs. KIPP (8-4)
Preview: KIPP Academy has been waiting for another chance against Hull, and will get it in the Super Bowl
Prediction: Who wins the Division 8 Super Bowl?
Saturday, 12:30 p.m.: Division 1
Springfield Central (10-1) vs. St. John’s Prep (10-2)
Preview: The stage won’t be too big or bright for Springfield Central’s William Watson or St. John’s Prep
Prediction: Who wins the Division 1 Super Bowl?
Saturday, 3 p.m.: Division 6
St. Mary’s (11-1) vs. Stoneham (11-1)
Preview: For Stoneham and St. Mary’s, their offensive lines are anything but run of the mill
Prediction: Who wins the Division 6 Super Bowl?
Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: Division 3
Milton (11-0) vs. Wakefield (12-0)
Preview: Wakefield’s Nathan and Christian Delgado will likely loom large against Milton
Prediction: Who wins the Division 3 Super Bowl?
Saturday, 8 p.m.: Division 2
King Philip (9-2) vs. Catholic Memorial (11-0)
Preview: Matthew Kelley expected to make a huge impact for King Philip vs. Catholic Memorial
Prediction: Who wins the Division 2 Super Bowl?